Eminem teases 'Walk On Water' music video

Slim Shady is giving us a sneak peak at the first music video off his 'Revival' album
Photo: Facebook: Eminem - Rapper Eminem reveals what appears to be a small portion of his upcoming music video for <i>&#39;Walk On Water&#39;</i> featuring Beyoncé. This will be the first video off of Eminem&#39;s widely-successful new album, <i>&#39;Revival.&#39;</i>
By:
Colleen Baker
Dec 20 | 5:12 PM EST
It looks like the first music video from Eminem's 'Revival' album is on its way!

It seems the first clue was given to us earlier today when Slim posted an Instagram about the amount of pieces of paper he used to write the album.

A few hours later, Em posted what appears to be a portion of the music video which includes him ferociously typing away and throwing away thousands of sheets of paper.

Can't wait to share this

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on

In between the two posts teasing the upcoming video, Em also published a post to let fans know that he now has special 'Revival' merch on sale.

#Revival Collection Out Now! Link in bio. Photos by @jeremydeputat

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on

Unfortunately, Em did not give us an exact time or date as to when the video will be released, but it appears to be very, very soon.


