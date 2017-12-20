Eminem teases 'Walk On Water' music video

Photo: Facebook: Eminem - Rapper Eminem reveals what appears to be a small portion of his upcoming music video for <i>'Walk On Water'</i> featuring Beyoncé. This will be the first video off of Eminem's widely-successful new album, <i>'Revival.'</i>
It looks like the first music video from Eminem's 'Revival' album is on its way!
It seems the first clue was given to us earlier today when Slim posted an Instagram about the amount of pieces of paper he used to write the album.
A few hours later, Em posted what appears to be a portion of the music video which includes him ferociously typing away and throwing away thousands of sheets of paper.
In between the two posts teasing the upcoming video, Em also published a post to let fans know that he now has special 'Revival' merch on sale.
Unfortunately, Em did not give us an exact time or date as to when the video will be released, but it appears to be very, very soon.