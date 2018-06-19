Hip Hop
Drake gave his dad a very expensive ride
Dennis Graham was in shock to see what pulled up in his driveway
Univision Radio,Jun 19, 2018 – 10:47 AM EDT
Drake went all out to give his dad a gift he could really use for Father's day. He had a brand new $150,000 baby blue Bentley delivered to his pops driveway on Sunday.
Drake's dad Dennis Graham wasn't expecting a fancy new ride for the day for dads. He was in shock and awe.
Graham posted a picture of the sweet ride to his Instagram saying:
“I am the happiest Dad in America for Father’s Day my wonderful Son graced me with a beautiful Bentley for my day,” Dennis wrote on Instagram. “Thank You so much my baby boy @champagnepapi it just doesn’t get any better than this, I love it son and I Love you.”