Cardi B out of the hospital after suffering from a severe allergic reaction

This has been an eventful week for Cardi B.

After the smash-hit success of her 'Finesse' remix with Bruno Mars, Cardi surprised fans earlier today when she took to social media to explain how she unexpectedly ended up in the hospital with a severe allergic reaction.

WARNING: This video contains mature content.



As Cardi mentions in the video, she is still hard at work despite the minor setback. She mentions that she and 21 Savage will be recording the official music video for 'Bartier Cardi' in about two weeks.

Until then, you can listen to the audio here:



