Cardi B is reportedly pregnant

It looks like a baby is on the way for Queen Cardi B and Offset.
According to a report by TMZ, Cardi's team reportedly confirmed the news during a few weeks ago during Super Bowl weekend at the Maxim Party.
"Our sources say after Cardi performed, a venue staffer asked her team if they could escort her back to her VIP room, where alcohol was flowing," TMZ reports. "One of Cardi's reps then said she didn't want to be in a "party atmosphere" and preferred to stay in the area by the stage and drink Fiji water. The rep then told the staffer Cardi was 3 to 4 months pregnant."
Fans speculated that Cardi was pregnant after she posted a video of her dancing to her Instagram page. One person asked the singer flat out: ""Is there maybe a Kylie Jenner secret that we need to know about lol Just asking." But Cardi quickly shut down the rumors, commenting “No b****h I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace.”
Cardi and Offset have yet to confirm the news.
This story is developing.