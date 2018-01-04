Kendrick Lamar and SZA release 'All The Stars'

Four days into the New Year and 2018 is already blessing us with some epic musical collaborations.

Last night, Bruno Mars and Cardi B gave us some serious 90s nostalgia when they released the music video for the 'Finesse' remix.

The musical majesty continued into this morning, when Kendrick Lamar and SZA decided to grace us mere mortals with a new track called 'All The Stars.'

WARNING: This video contains mature content.



It turns out the song has been announced as the lead single on the Marvel's Black Panther soundtrack. In a suprising note, Pitchfork is reporting that K-Dot is actually producing the entire film's soundtrack alongside Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony Tiffith.

The movie's Facebook page just confirmed the news minutes ago.

“Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is amazing, from its cast to its director," Lamar said in a statement. "The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture. I’m truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan and Marvel’s vision.”