XXXTentacion's son was born Saturday

Mother of X, Cleopatra Bernard took to social media to share the news about her grandson that was born on Saturday, January 26th, three days after what would be X's 21st birthday.

Jenesis Sanchez, gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Gekyume Onfroy or nicknamed "Yume". When XXX was alive, he had specifically chose that name for his son. The name means "a different state" or "next" universe of thought.

The family is honored to fulfill X's wish and shower his son with love said in a statement by X's team.

Bernard had posted to social media a few days after X left us, with an ultrasound photo of the baby boy with a caption of "He left us a final gift."