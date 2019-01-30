Will there be "Sweet Victory" at the big game Sunday?

An online petition had called for the song "Sweet Victory" straight from the SpongeBob SquarePants episode that aired in 2001. Over one million people signed the online petition in hopes that the performance indeed happens at the big game on Sunday, February 3rd in Atlanta.

The petition states that the song would honor the late Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of the SpongeBob SquarePants cartoon. Hillenburg passed away last year from complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or better known as ALS.

Following the death of Hillenburg, the host of the big game, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium posted a GIF on Twitter SpongeBob with his band. People took it as a hint that they're going to honor Hillenburg at the big game.