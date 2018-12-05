/
98.5 The Beat
Entretenimiento

Vince McMahon bringing back XFL football

The wrestling CEO is bringing life to his football league again
Dec 5, 2018 – 4:19 PM EST

The CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon has announced that he will no longer be pursuing the Carolina Panthers NFL football team.

Instead McMahon is going to revive the XFL which means Extreme Football League. This isn't the first time McMahon had a football league. Back in 1999, he founded the XFL but had only operated one season in 2001 where the Los Angeles Xtreme was crowed the title champion of the league.

McMahon has announced the launch date along with eight teams in eight cities. Team names have not been chosen yet but will at a later date.

- Dallas
- Houston
- Los Angeles
- New York City
- Seattle
- St. Louis
- Tampa Bay
- Washington D.C.

Advertisement

Más Noticias

Aislinn Derbez confiesa qué es para ella lo más duro de ser mamá (y que le llora a Mauricio Ochmann)

Que tiemble ‘El Canelo’: Galilea Montijo e Inés Gómez Mont preparan su gran combate

Priscila comparte foto de sus hijos y resalta que el mayor se parece a su tío Adolfo Ángel

Ariadne Díaz ya sabe cómo lucirá en su vejez: mira su increíble transformación en una abuelita

Atención clientes de DISH: Ahora has perdido Univision Deportes Network. Llamen al 1-800-500-4252 ahora o haga click aquí para opciones.