Vince McMahon bringing back XFL football

The CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon has announced that he will no longer be pursuing the Carolina Panthers NFL football team.

Instead McMahon is going to revive the XFL which means Extreme Football League. This isn't the first time McMahon had a football league. Back in 1999, he founded the XFL but had only operated one season in 2001 where the Los Angeles Xtreme was crowed the title champion of the league.

McMahon has announced the launch date along with eight teams in eight cities. Team names have not been chosen yet but will at a later date.