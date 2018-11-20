Tekashi 6ix9ine facing 32 years in prison

Daniel Hernandez or better known as rapper Tekashi 69 is in prison awaiting his bail hearing and according to TMZ he's in the general population at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center according to 69's lawyer, Lance Lazzaro.

According to the United States Justice Department, MDC is quite a brutal place with inmates that are dangerous, violent and escape-prone. Federal agents had made a special visit to 69 to let him know that his life might be in danger.

69 is a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, which is a gang that peddles fentanyl and other narcotics and engage in "brazen acts of violence" according to U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman. 69's involvement with the gang would be a life sentence for him.

In April 2018, 69 took part in a gunpoint robbery of NTGB's rival and the whole thing was recorded on video. The evidence of the robbery lead back to 69's apartment where the victims backpack along with an identification were inside during a search in the fall.