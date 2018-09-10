Post Malone targeted in a home invasion

TMZ broke the story of "gun-toting thugs" breaking and entering Post Malone's old home. The intruders attacked one person asking where Malone was, but there was one problem, he doesn't live there anymore.

Police state that 3 male suspects smashed and entered through a front window a little after midnight inside the San Fernando Valley house. The person that lives there was pistol whipped a few times while screaming "Where's Post Malone?!"

The thieves took cash, jewelry and a few cell phones all totaling about $20k.

TMZ was told that the people living at Posty's old home have no connection with the rapper.