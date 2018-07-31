Nicki Minaj reveals “Chun-Li” certified platinum

Nicki Minaj revealed via Instagram on Monday that her single “Chun-Li” was certified platinum. The single made No. 10 on the Hot 100 charts earlier this year and has been confirmed to appear on Minaj’s upcoming album “Queen.”

“Thank you for making #ChunLi PLATINUM,” she posted, “A cute little song I freestyled in a cpl mins.” Minaj went on to thank her producer, J Reid, along with rapper 6ix9ine and gave shout outs to Murda Beatz, Big Sean, 2 Chainz and DJ Mustard.

Chun-Li isn’t her only accomplishment this year; The announcement follows her collaboration with 6ix9ine “FeFe”

becoming her highest charting song of 2018, making No. 4 on the Hot 100 charts. The collaboration marked her 93 rd entry into the Hot 100, pulling ahead of Kanye’s 92 entries.

Following her spots in the top ten, including “Anaconda” at No. 2 in 2014 and “Super Bass” at No. 3 in 2011, “FeFe” is Minaj’s 17th top ten song. With “Queen” releasing August 10 Minaj will either come up in the charts or will be eaten alive by critics. Her recent controversy from working with 6ix9in, who pled guilty to “use of a child in a sexual performance,” has her in a rough patch with even her diehard fans. Will “Queen” change that?