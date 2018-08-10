/
98.5 The Beat
Entretenimiento

Nicki Minaj dropped 'Queen' album

We were waiting for this for awhile
Aug 10, 2018 – 12:30 PM EDT


Nicki Minaj just surprised her fans with an August 10th release of her latest, highly anticipated album Queen.

The album has features from Eminem, The Weeknd, Lil Wayne, Future, Ariana Grande & Foxy Brown.

The album was scheduled to drop on August 10th but due to clearance issues they had to push it back. We guess that they got it all taken care of. Check out samples of the album below.

WARNING: The audio contains explicit language - listener discretion advised.

RELATED:MúsicaNicki Minaj Hip Hop

Más Noticias

Rosie Rivera no pasa hambre durante su visita a México (y mira qué le gusta)

Aislinn Derbez dice que Victoria Ruffo era “la del dinero” y por eso su hermano tuvo mejores cumpleaños

Kylie Jenner no solo cumple 21 años, también le hizo un regalo sorpresa a sus fans (y te enseñamos qué es)

Michelle Renaud tiene el secreto para llevarse bien con tu ex (y un consejo para Julián y Marjorie también)

Atención clientes de Dish: Encuentren un servicio de televisión ahora y recuperen sus canales. Click aquí para conocer más