Entretenimiento
Nicki Minaj dropped 'Queen' album
We were waiting for this for awhile
Univision Radio,Aug 10, 2018 – 12:30 PM EDT
Nicki Minaj just surprised her fans with an August 10th release of her latest, highly anticipated album Queen.
The album has features from Eminem, The Weeknd, Lil Wayne, Future, Ariana Grande & Foxy Brown.
The album was scheduled to drop on August 10th but due to clearance issues they had to push it back. We guess that they got it all taken care of. Check out samples of the album below.
WARNING: The audio contains explicit language - listener discretion advised.