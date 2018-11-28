/
Miguel gets hitched to longtime girlfriend

Together forever
Nov 28, 2018 – 10:50 AM EST

Sorry ladies, Miguel is officially off the market.

The 33-year-old R&B singer just married his longtime girlfriend Nazanin Mandi who is months younger.

The couple got hitched at the Spanish style estate, Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California right outside of Los Angeles on November 24th. They played it smart and kept it under the radar by having it around the Thanksgiving holiday away from the paparazzi.

According to Vogue, the bride had one a formfitting Monique Lhuillier gown with a long train and Spanish veil while Miguel was fitted with a custom tuxedo by Van Van.

Chris Dickens, a family friend officiated the 30-minute ceremony. Guests had delicious traditional Mexican food prepared by Chef Eduardo Ruiz.

They had danced together as married couple to their first dance "Always and Forever" by Heatwave.

The two have been together for 13 years before saying their "I do's".

Miguel met Nazanin when they were both 18 years old. She was interviewing Miguel for a behind-the-scenes video to promote his very first music video.

That's when Nazanin had asked a question that wasn't on the Q&A script, "All the ladies want to know, do you have a girlfriend?" He had smiled and said "No, but I'm looking for one."

After that they exchanged numbers and Miguel called up Nazanin the next day to ask her out on a date. Since then the rest is now history.

Photos from Miguel and Nazanin Mandi's wedding

