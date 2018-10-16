Lady Gaga thanks fiance in speech

"Thank you, Nina Garcia," she started. "Thank you Stephen Gan. I was an outcast and you believed in me, and I wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you, ELLE. Thank you all the loved ones in my life. Bobby, I love you. Everybody at table 5. My fiancé Christian. All the loved ones in my life who take care of me every day. And Ryan Murphy. Thanks for giving me my first leading role. You know that Golden Globe belongs to you. Thank you to all of you, everybody in this room, who has supported me in having a voice." said Gaga in her speech on October 15th.