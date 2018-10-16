Lady Gaga thanks fiance in speech
While giving a speech at the 25th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles, Lady Gaga gave thanks to her 49-year-old fiance Christian Carino in an emotional speech.
"Thank you, Nina Garcia," she started. "Thank you Stephen Gan. I was an outcast and you believed in me, and I wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you, ELLE. Thank you all the loved ones in my life. Bobby, I love you. Everybody at table 5. My fiancé Christian. All the loved ones in my life who take care of me every day. And Ryan Murphy. Thanks for giving me my first leading role. You know that Golden Globe belongs to you. Thank you to all of you, everybody in this room, who has supported me in having a voice." said Gaga in her speech on October 15th.
It's not clear on how long the 32-year-old singer and actress has been formally engaged to her Hollywood agent boyfriend.
There is no wedding date set yet for the couple.