/
98.5 The Beat
Entretenimiento

Lady Gaga thanks fiance in speech

She also had a ring on her left hand
Oct 16, 2018 – 3:53 PM EDT

While giving a speech at the 25th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles, Lady Gaga gave thanks to her 49-year-old fiance Christian Carino in an emotional speech.

"Thank you, Nina Garcia," she started. "Thank you Stephen Gan. I was an outcast and you believed in me, and I wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you, ELLE. Thank you all the loved ones in my life. Bobby, I love you. Everybody at table 5. My fiancé Christian. All the loved ones in my life who take care of me every day. And Ryan Murphy. Thanks for giving me my first leading role. You know that Golden Globe belongs to you. Thank you to all of you, everybody in this room, who has supported me in having a voice." said Gaga in her speech on October 15th.

It's not clear on how long the 32-year-old singer and actress has been formally engaged to her Hollywood agent boyfriend.

There is no wedding date set yet for the couple.


RELATED:Lady Gaga
Advertisement

Más Noticias

Victoria ‘La Mala’ Ortiz se pone nostálgica y ahora cantará temas navideños en español

Este es el más reciente parte médico de Chiquis Rivera tras ser operada de emergencia

Estas son las primeras palabras del príncipe Harry sobre el embarazo de Meghan Markle

El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle recibieron los primeros tiernos regalos para su bebé frente a cámaras

Atención clientes de DISH: DISH ha dicho que la eliminación de su servicio de Univision, UniMás y Galavisión podría ser permanente. No esperen ni un día más. Llamen al 1-800-500-4252 ahora mismo. Hablen con un representante sobre otras opciones de TV en su zona y recuperen sus cadenas favoritas.