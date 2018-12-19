Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?

Looks like the longtime debate is finally over. Die Hard is officially a Christmas flick.

The greatest Christmas story ever told is about New York City police officer John McClane (Bruce Willis) visiting his estranged wife and his two children in Los Angeles for Christmas.

In hopes to work things out with his wife Holly (Bonnie Bedelia) who is an big executive at the Nakatomi Corporation invited John up for a little Christmas cheer at the party.

Things turned sour when Hans Gruber, (Alan Rickman), an international terrorist shows up uninvited to take more than the $600 million in negotiable bearer bonds from the company. The takeover became hostile and all hope falls on John to take on the terrorists and save innocent people's lives at the Christmas party.