Entretenimiento
Hip hop artists react to #MeanTweets
You have to see their reactions!
Univision Radio,Aug 10, 2018 – 12:16 PM EDT
On Jimmy Kimmel Live, he had various hip hop artists read some #MeanTweets.
50 Cent, ASAP Rocky, EVE, Pusha T, Big Sean, Remy Ma, Rae Sremmurd, Anderson Paak, DJ Khaled, Trippie Redd, Tyler, the Creator, Awkwafina, Logic, Lil Yachty, Wale, Ty Dolla $ign, Yo Gotti, Lil Wayne and T Pain all had read #MeanTweets about themselves and you have to see their reactions.
WARNING: This video contains explicit language - Viewer discretion advised.