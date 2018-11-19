Everything that happened at Astroworld

Travis Scott's Astroworld took over NRG Park which used to be the grounds of the former Astroworld in Houston on Saturday. Scott came with it and he sure brought it with "thrills" and "chills" stage, performances all within a carnival atmosphere.

Thousands upon thousands of fans were in attendance to take part in the inaugural festival in dedication to the former amusement park.

Musical performers included Lil Wayne, Rae Sremmurd, Gunna, Sheck Wes, Trippie Redd, and Smokepurpp on the "thrills" stage. Then on the "chills" stage was Travis Scott, Post Malone, Young Thug, Houston All Stars, Metro Boomin, Virgil Abloh, and Tommy Genesis.



Rae Sremmurd with special guest Swae Lee

Trippie Redd

Paul Wall

Post Malone

Metro Boomin

Our friends at Complex Music was on the grounds getting some good coverage.

Travis Scott calls Kylie Jenner his wife

The city of Houston declares November 18th as "Astroworld Day" in Scott's honor after sold-out "Astroworld" festival.

Mayor of Houston Sylvester Turner says some words and then presents the proclaimation to Travis Scott.