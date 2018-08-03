Drake releases the visuals to "In My Feelings"

After everyone had made their own videos to Drake's "In My Feelings" challenge, the OVO 6 God himself released the highly-anticipated video from his album Scorpion.

The video was filmed in New Orleans directed by Karena Evans and has cameo appearances with Saints Running Back Alvin Kamara and Shiggy himself. Drizzy performs in front of a Lil Wayne mural. The video tells more of the story in a comical way. Check it out below.