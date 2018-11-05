/
Diddy had quite the birthday before the cops shut it down

He's living his best life
Nov 5, 2018 – 11:17 AM EST

Diddy had quite the birthday celebration by first having dinner with some celebrity friends at Ysabel in West Hollywood.

Diddy had also celebrated in style by skydiving at the Playboy Mansion. Diddy had told the camera that he had planned to jump out of a plane before Will Smith did.

After dinner, Diddy invited around 200 people to his mansion where he partied it up with LeBron James, Kodak Black, Wiz Khalifa, Usher, Kourtney Kardashian and many others.

The cops showed up to Diddy's place at around 2 in the morning for a disturbance call. The authorities told Diddy's security to shut down the party or the police would have to enter the premesis and dispurse the crowd. The guards complied without incident.


