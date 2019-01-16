/
City Girls and Cardi B combine forces for "Twerk"

Viewer discretion is advised
Jan 16, 2019 – 3:54 PM EST

November 9th, the City Girls were in search of finding the world's greatest Twerker.

Several lucky girls got their chance to be featured in the official music video titled "Twerk", which was filmed in Miami with Cardi and the City Girls.

A beach in Miami was transformed into a twerk-fest and then the girls took over a yacht, spraying champagne on each other just for the fun of it.

WARNING: The video contains explicit content and lyrics :: Viewer discretion is highly advised.

