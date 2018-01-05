Charlie Puth features Boyz II Men in new song "If You Leave Me Now"

Charlie Puth leads the vocals with Boyz II Men in the background with the finger snaps and the acapella ballad on their newest single titled "If You Leave Me Now."
This song is a refreshed version of Boyz II Men's Chicago cover of "If You Leave Me Now."
The Boyz II Men cover of Chicago's "If You Leave Me Now"
On January 3rd, Puth released a statement on Twitter that he will be pushing back the Voicenotes album. So hopefully we get this album soon.
So I have good news and bad news. The bad news is that I have to push the album release date. I’m producing this album all myself and with that comes a lot of work, and in my opinion, the album is not perfect yet. However, it will still come out this year, and soon.— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) January 4, 2018