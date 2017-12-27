Eminem debuts 'Walk On Water' music video

Photo: YouTube: Eminem - Eminem frantically types lyrics on a typewriter in his music video for <i>'Walk On Water.'</i> This is the first single off of the rapper's return album, <i>'Revival.'</i>
We are loving this new Eminem.
The 'Real Slim Shady' rapper has grown into his own lately. With the release of his return album, 'Revival,' Em is showing his maturity and lyrical skills in a way we have not seen before. In his own words, "It's time to wash out the blonde."
WARNING: This video contains mature content.
Eminem also recently opened up about everything from his political views, his relationship with Jay-Z and the evolution of his rap style.
Check out the interview below: