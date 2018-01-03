Follow us
Listen 98.5 The Beat
Listen 98.5 The Beat

Coolio responds to Jeopardy contestant's 'Gangsta's Paradise' mistake

The slight error cost the challenger $3,200
Photo: YouTube.com/WorldWide2025 - Jeopardy contestant Nick receives the news that he has just lost $3,200 for incorrectly saying &quot;Gangster&#39;s Paradise&quot; as his answer on the hit TV show. The official name of the song is <i>&#39;Gangsta&#39;s Paradise.&#39;</i>
By:
Colleen Baker
Jan 3 | 1:54 PM EST
Share

It pays to know good hip hop.

Just ask game show contestant, Nick, who appeared on yesterday's episode of Jeopardy. When Nick was asked about Coolio's classic hit song from 'Dangerous Minds,' most people assumed he got the answer correct when he said "Gangster's Paradise."

However, the Jeopardy judges did not agree.

Check out the awkward moment here:


The day after Nick's answer went viral, Coolio chimed in with support for Nick.


The slight error cost Nick $3,200.

Artículos Relacionados
  1. Justin Timberlake announces his new 'Man Of The Woods' album
  2. Kim and Kanye's son Saint West hospitalized
  3. Univision rang in 2018 downtown for SA 300 celebration
  4. Becky G honors Gloria Estefan with a performance of "Mi Tierra"
  5. Eminem debuts 'Walk On Water' music video
RELATED:Hip Hop