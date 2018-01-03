Coolio responds to Jeopardy contestant's 'Gangsta's Paradise' mistake

Photo: YouTube.com/WorldWide2025 - Jeopardy contestant Nick receives the news that he has just lost $3,200 for incorrectly saying "Gangster's Paradise" as his answer on the hit TV show. The official name of the song is <i>'Gangsta's Paradise.'</i>
It pays to know good hip hop.
Just ask game show contestant, Nick, who appeared on yesterday's episode of Jeopardy. When Nick was asked about Coolio's classic hit song from 'Dangerous Minds,' most people assumed he got the answer correct when he said "Gangster's Paradise."
However, the Jeopardy judges did not agree.
Check out the awkward moment here:
The day after Nick's answer went viral, Coolio chimed in with support for Nick.
The slight error cost Nick $3,200.