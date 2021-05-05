null: nullpx
Beat Summer Hunger

Did you know there are approximately 250 thousand kids who don’t receive a free or reduce meal during the summer school break? This puts them in risk of hunger. Help us, 98.5 The Beat in partnership with San Antonio Food Bank, by contributing to this fundraiser and sharing this page with your family and friends.
May 5, 2021 – 12:48 AM EDT
You can also join 98.5 The Beat and the San Antonio Food Bank on a drive thru event to raise food on Sunday, May 23rd from 1 to 5pm at the Univision parking lot in 12451 Network Blvd. Come donate basic items like: Peanut Butter, Cereal, Beans, Rice, canned food, Baby food, diapers, and Pet food.

Together, we can make a difference and close the hunger gap in San Antonio!

If you would like to donate online: https://my.safoodbank.org/BeatSummerHunger

