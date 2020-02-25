null: nullpx
EN VIVO

Notice of the Right to Opt Out of the Sale of Personal Information

Notice of the Right to Opt Out of the Sale of Personal Information
25 Feb 2020 – 06:09 AM EST

The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) gives California residents the right to opt out of the “sale” of their personal information. The CCPA broadly defines “sale” in a way that might include allowing third parties to receive certain information to deliver interest-based advertising on the Univision Services or other sites.

Certain Univision services feature interest-based advertising. Advertising, including interest-based advertising, enables Univision to provide you certain content for free, and offers that are more relevant to you.

Univision offers our customers with certain choices about how we use their personal information:

When you communicate your preferences through these tools, please understand:

  • We do not maintain or control these opt-out mechanisms and are not responsible for their operation.
  • Opting out of interest-based advertising does not opt you out of being served advertising on the Univision services. You will continue to receive generic ads while visiting the Univision services.
Actualizaciones importantes Hemos actualizado nuestra Política de Privacidad a partir del 19 de febrero de 2020.