Notice of the Right to Opt Out of the Sale of Personal Information

The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) gives California residents the right to opt out of the “sale” of their personal information. The CCPA broadly defines “sale” in a way that might include allowing third parties to receive certain information to deliver interest-based advertising on the Univision Services or other sites.

Certain Univision services feature interest-based advertising. Advertising, including interest-based advertising, enables Univision to provide you certain content for free, and offers that are more relevant to you.

Univision offers our customers with certain choices about how we use their personal information:

To opt out of the use of your information for tailored advertising, visit the Network Advertising Initiative and/or the Self-Regulatory Program for Online Behavioral Advertising.

You may also opt out of tracking and receiving tailored advertisements on your mobile device by some mobile advertising companies and other similar entities by downloading the App Choices App.

When you communicate your preferences through these tools, please understand:

