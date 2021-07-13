Conoce la lista completa de nominados a los premios Emmy 2021
Este martes 13 de julio, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión dio a conocer a los nominados a la 73ᵃ entrega de los premios Emmy, gala que se llevará a cabo el 19 de septiembre en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles.
El actor Ron Cephas Jones y su hija, la también actriz Jasmine Cephas Jones, fueron los encargados de dar a conocer a quienes competirán en las distintas categorías por las codiciadas preseas.
Este año HBO y HBO Max son los líderes al sumar 130 nominaciones, seguidas por Netflix con 129 y Disney + obtuvo el tercer lugar con 71. 'The Crown' (Netflix) y 'The Mandalorian' (Disney +) empataron con 24 nombramientos, mientras que 'WandaVision' (Disney +) obtuvo 22.
A continuación la lista completa de nominados.
Serie Dramática
'The Boys'
'Bridgerton'
'The Crown'
'The Handmaid’s Tale'
'Lovecraft Country'
'The Mandalorian'
'Pose'
'This is Us'
Serie de Comedia
'Black-ish'
'Cobra Kai'
'Emily in Paris'
'Hacks'
'The Flight Attendant'
'The Kominsky Method'
'Pen15'
'Ted Lasso'
Miniserie
'WandaVision'
'Mare of Easttown'
'I May Destroy You'
'The Queen’s Gambit'
'The Underground Railroad'
Actriz de Comedia
Aidy Bryant, 'Shrill'
Kaley Cuoco, 'The Flight Attendant'
Allison Janney, 'Mom'
Tracee Ellis Ross, 'Black-ish'
Jean Smart, 'Hacks'
Actor de Comedia
Anthony Anderson, 'Black-ish'
Michael Douglas, 'The Kominsky Method'
William H. Macy, 'Shameless'
Jason Sudeikis, 'Ted Lasso'
Kenan Thompson, 'Kenan'
Actriz de Soporte en Comedia
Hannah Einbinder, 'Hacks'
Aidy Bryant, 'SNL'
Kate McKinnon, 'SNL'
Cecily Strong, 'SNL'
Juno Temple, 'Ted Lasso'
Hannah Waddingham, 'Ted Lasso'
Rosie Perez, 'The Flight Attendant'
Actor de Soporte en Comedia
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, 'Hacks'
Kenan Thompson, 'SNL'
Bowen Yang, 'SNL'
Brett Goldstein, 'Ted Lasso'
Brendan Hunt, 'Ted Lasso'
Nick Mohammed, 'Ted Lasso'
Jeremy Swift, 'Ted Lasso'
Paul Reiser, 'The Kominsky Method'
Actriz Invitada de Comedia
Jane Adams, 'Hacks'
Yvette Nicole Brown, 'A Black Lady Sketch Show'
Bernadette Peters, 'Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist'
Issa Rae, 'A Black Lady Sketch Show'
Maya Rudolph, 'SNL'
Kristen Wiig, 'SNL'
Actor Invitado de Comedia
Alec Baldwin, 'SNL'
Dave Chappelle, 'SNL'
Morgan Freeman, 'The Kominsky Method'
Daniel Kaluuya, 'SNL'
Daniel Levy, 'SNL'
Actriz Principal en Miniserie, Película o Antología
Michaela Coel, 'I May Destroy You'
Cynthia Erivo, 'Genius: Aretha'
Elizabeth Olsen, 'WandaVision'
Anya Taylor-Joy, 'The Queen's Gambit'
Kate Winslet, 'Mare of Easttown'
Actor Principal en Miniserie, Película o Antología
Paul Bettany, 'WandaVision'
Hugh Grant, 'The Undoing'
Ewan McGregor, 'Halston'
Lin-Manuel Miranda, 'Hamilton'
Leslie Odom, Jr., 'Hamilton'
Actriz de Soporte en Miniserie, Película o Antología
Phillipa Soo, 'Hamilton'
Renee Elise Goldsberry, 'Hamilton'
Jean Smart, 'Mare of Easttown'
Julianne Nicholson, 'Mare of Easttown'
Moses Ingram, 'The Queen’s Gambit'
Kathryn Hahn, 'WandaVision'
Actor de Soporte en Miniserie, Película o Antología
Daveed Diggs, 'Hamilton'
Jonathan Groff, 'Hamilton'
Anthony Ramos, 'Hamilton'
Paapa Essiedu, 'I May Destroy You'
Evan Peters, 'Mare of Easttown'
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, 'The Queen's Gambit'
Serie Limitada
'I May Destroy You'
'Mare of Easttown'
'The Queen's Gambit'
'The Underground Railroad'
'WandaVision'
Película de Televisión
'Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square'
'Oslo'
'Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia'
'Sylvie's Love'
'Uncle Frank'
Actriz de Drama
Uzo Aduba, 'In Treatment'
Olivia Colman, 'The Crown'
Emma Corrin, 'The Crown'
Elisabeth Moss, 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Mj Rodriguez, 'Pose'
Jurnee Smollett, 'Lovecraft Country'
Actor de Drama
Sterling K. Brown, 'This Is Us'
Jonathan Majors, 'Lovecraft Country'
Josh O’Connor, 'The Crown'
Rege-Jean Page, 'Bridgerton'
Billy Porter, 'Pose'
Matthew Rhys, 'Perry Mason'
Actriz de Soporte de Drama
Aunjanue Ellis, 'Lovecraft Country'
Gillian Anderson, 'The Crown'
Helena Bonham Carter, 'The Crown'
Emerald Fennell, 'The Crown'
Madeline Brewer, 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Ann Dowd, 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Yvonne Strahovski, 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Samira Wiley, 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Actor de Soporte de Drama
Michael K. Williams, 'Lovecraft Country'
John Lithgow, 'Perry Mason'
Tobias Menzies, 'The Crown'
O-T Fagbenle, 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Max Minghella, 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Bradley Whitford, 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Giancarlo Esposito, 'The Mandalorian'
Chris Sullivan, 'This Is Us'
Actriz Invitada de Drama
Alexis Bledel, 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Claire Foy, 'The Crown'
Mckenna Grace, 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Sophie Okonedo, 'Ratched'
Phylicia Rashad, 'This Is Us'
Actor Invitado de Drama
Don Cheadle, 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'
Charles Dance, 'The Crown'
Timothy Olyphant, 'The Mandalorian'
Courtney B. Vance, 'Lovecraft Country'
Carl Weathers, 'The Mandalorian'
Programa de Variedades
'Conan'
'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah'
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver'
'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'
Series de Competición
'The Amazing Race'
'Nailed It!'
'RuPaul's Drag Race'
'Top Chef'
'The Voice
Anfitrión de Reality Show
Nicole Byer, 'Nailed It!'
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, 'Queer Eye'
RuPaul, 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary, 'Shark Tank'
Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, 'Top Chef'
Programa de Realidad No Estructurado
'Becoming'
'Below Deck'
'Indian Matchmaking'
'RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked'
'Selling Sunset'
Programa de Sketches
'A Black Lady Sketch Show'
'Saturday Night Live'