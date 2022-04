Gánate un Kit Para Disfrutar de VIX

1. Name of Promotion Ganate un Kit Para Disfrutar de VIX

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO PARTICIPATE OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE THE CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Name and address of Sponsor: Univision Network LTD Partnership, with offices in 9405 NW 41st Miami, FL 33178

3. This giveaway is sponsored by Univision Network LTD.

4. Date of participation: The contest begins on April 7 of 2022 at 12AM and ends on April 14 of 2022 AT 11:59PM

5. Eligibility Requirements: Participants must be 18 years of age or older, residents of United States, including Puerto Rico, with a Social Security Number (SSN) or Tax Identification Number (TIN).

6. How to Enter: You can participate in the contest by going to Vix.com/Gana and filling out the form with your name, address, email address, birthdate, phone number.

7. Number of entries allowed: 1 person per day, during the indicated period of time.

8. Method of Selecting the Winner: 75 Winner(s) will be selected between the established dates.

9. Date Winner will be selected: The winner will be selected on or around Aprl 18th of 2022

10. Method of notifying the Winner: Winner will be notified by email three (3) days after the selection is made

11. Manner and date Prize must be collected: The winner(s) will be sent their prize to the given address on pr before May 18th of 2022

12. Prize(s) and estimated value: Each winner will receive Prende TV articles and Amazon Fire TV Stick, with an estimated value of $75. The total of prizes is approximately $75,000.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Persons in any of the following categories are not eligible to participate or win a prize: (a) persons who from and after the beginning date of the promotion were or are employees or agents of Sponsor or Co-Sponsor, or its respective parent, affiliates, stations, subsidiaries, or the service agencies or independent contractors; (b) persons who are engaged in the development, production, distribution of materials, or drawing of winners for this contest; (c) persons who are immediate family of or who reside in the same household as any person in either of the preceding categories.