El mexicano Guillermo del Toro parte como favorito a los premios Oscar con 13 nominaciones para 'The Shape of Water'

'The Shape of Water', del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro, cuenta con 13 nominaciones a los premios Oscar 2018, incluídas las de mejor película, mejor dirección, mejor edición, mejor actriz y actor de reparto, mejor actriz principal y mejor guión original.

'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri', 'Baby Driver', 'Dunkirk' y 'Blade Runner 2049' también destacan entre las más nominadas.

De otra parte, el filme 'Coco', aspira a dos estatuillas doradas como Mejor filme animado y mejor canción original, con 'Remember Me'.

A continuación, la lista oficial de nominados a los premios Oscar que este año se entregarán el 4 de marzo, en el teatro Dolby de Hollywood, California:





Mejor película

- 'Call Me By Your Name'

- 'Darkest Hour'

- 'Dunkirk'

- 'Get Out'

- 'Lady Bird'

- 'Phantom Thread'

- 'The Post'

- 'The Shape of Water'

- 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Mejor dirección

- Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)

- Jordan Peele (Get Out)

- Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)

- Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread)

- Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)

Mejor actor principal

- Timothé Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name)

- Daniel Day Lewis (Phantom Thread)

- Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

- Gay Oldman (Darkest Hour)

- Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)

Mejor actriz principal

- Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)

- Frances McDormand (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)

- Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)



- Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

- Meryl Streep (The Post)

Mejor actor de reparto

- Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)

- Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)

- Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)

- Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World)

- Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Mejor actriz de reparto

:

- Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)

- Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

- Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)

- Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)

- Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)

Mejor filme animado

- 'The Boss Baby'

- 'The Breadwinner'

- 'Coco'

- 'Ferdinand'

- 'Loving Vicent'

Mejor cinematrografía

- 'Blade Runner 2049'

- 'Darkest Hour'

- 'Dunkirk'

- 'Mudbound'

- 'The Shape of Water'

Mejor diseño de vestuario

- 'Beauty and the Beast'





- 'Darkest Hour'

- 'Phantom Thread'

- 'The Shape of Water'

- 'Victoria & Abdul'

Maquillaje y peinados

- 'Darkest Hour'

- 'Victoria & Abdul'

- 'Wonder'

Mejor película extranjera

- 'A Fantastic Woman' (Chile)

- 'The Insult' (Líbano)

- 'Loveless' (Rusia)

- 'On Body and Soul' (Hungría)

- 'The Square' (Suecia)

Mejor edición

- 'Baby Driver'

- 'Dunkirk'

- 'I, Tonya'

- 'The Shape of Water'

- 'Three Billboards Ourside Ebbing, Missouri'

Mejor canción

- 'Mighty River'

- 'Mistery of Love'

- 'Remember Me'

- 'Stand Up for Something'

- 'This Is Me'

Banda sonora original

- 'Dunkirk'

- 'Phantom Thread'

- 'The Shape of Water'

- 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

- 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Efectos visuales especiales

- 'Blade Runner 2049'

- 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2'

- 'Kong: Skull Island'

- 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

- 'War for the Planet of The Apes'

Mejor adaptación

- 'Call Me By Ypur Name'

- 'The Disaster Artist'

- 'Logan'

- 'Molly's Game'

- 'Mudbound'

Mejor guión original

- 'The Big Sick'

- 'Get Out'

- 'Lady Bird'

- 'The Shape of Water'

- 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Mejor diseño de producción

- 'Beauty and the Beast'

- 'Blade Runner 2049'

- 'Darkest Hour'

- Dunkirk'

- The Shape of Water'

Mejor edición de sonido

- 'Baby Driver'

- 'Blade Runner 2049'

- 'Dunkirk'



- 'The Shape of Water'

- 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Mejor mezcla de sonido

- 'Baby Driver'

- 'Blade Runner 2049'

- 'Dunkirk'

- 'The Shape of Water'

- 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Corto animado

- 'Dear Basketball'

- 'Garden Party'

- 'Lou'

- 'Negative Space'

- 'Revolting Rhymes'

Mejor corto

- 'Dekalb Elementary'

- 'The Eleven O'Clock'

- 'My Nephew Emmet'

- 'The Silent Child'

- 'Watu Wote/All of Us'

Mejor documental

- 'Abacus: Small Enough to Jail'

- 'Faces places'

- 'Icarus'

- 'Last Men in Aleppo'

- 'Strong Island'

Mejor documental corto

- 'Edith + Eddie'

- 'Heroine (E)'

- 'Knife Skills'

- 'Traffic Stop'

- 'Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 40s'

