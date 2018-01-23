publicidad
El mexicano Guillermo del Toro parte como favorito a los premios Oscar con 13 nominaciones para 'The Shape of Water'

El mexicano Guillermo del Toro parte como favorito a los premios Oscar con 13 nominaciones para 'The Shape of Water'

La ceremonia de entrega 90 de los prestigiosos galardones se celebra el próximo 4 de marzo, en el teatro Dolby, en Hollywood, California.

Por: Univision
La cultura mexicana fue premiada en los Globos de Oro Univision

'The Shape of Water', del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro, cuenta con 13 nominaciones a los premios Oscar 2018, incluídas las de mejor película, mejor dirección, mejor edición, mejor actriz y actor de reparto, mejor actriz principal y mejor guión original.

'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri', 'Baby Driver', 'Dunkirk' y 'Blade Runner 2049' también destacan entre las más nominadas.

De otra parte, el filme 'Coco', aspira a dos estatuillas doradas como Mejor filme animado y mejor canción original, con 'Remember Me'.

A continuación, la lista oficial de nominados a los premios Oscar que este año se entregarán el 4 de marzo, en el teatro Dolby de Hollywood, California:


Mejor película

- 'Call Me By Your Name'
- 'Darkest Hour'
- 'Dunkirk'
- 'Get Out'
- 'Lady Bird'
- 'Phantom Thread'
- 'The Post'
- 'The Shape of Water'
- 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Mejor dirección

- Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)
- Jordan Peele (Get Out)
- Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread)
- Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)

Mejor actor principal

- Timothé Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name)
- Daniel Day Lewis (Phantom Thread)
- Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)
- Gay Oldman (Darkest Hour)
- Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)

Mejor actriz principal

- Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
- Frances McDormand (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)
- Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)

- Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
- Meryl Streep (The Post)

Mejor actor de reparto

- Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)
- Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)
- Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)
- Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World)
- Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Mejor actriz de reparto

:

- Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)
- Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
- Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)
- Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
- Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)

Mejor filme animado

- 'The Boss Baby'
- 'The Breadwinner'
- 'Coco'
- 'Ferdinand'
- 'Loving Vicent'

Mejor cinematrografía

- 'Blade Runner 2049'
- 'Darkest Hour'
- 'Dunkirk'
- 'Mudbound'
- 'The Shape of Water'

Mejor diseño de vestuario

- 'Beauty and the Beast'


- 'Darkest Hour'
- 'Phantom Thread'
- 'The Shape of Water'
- 'Victoria & Abdul'

Maquillaje y peinados

- 'Darkest Hour'
- 'Victoria & Abdul'
- 'Wonder'

Mejor película extranjera

- 'A Fantastic Woman' (Chile)
- 'The Insult' (Líbano)
- 'Loveless' (Rusia)
- 'On Body and Soul' (Hungría)
- 'The Square' (Suecia)

Mejor edición

- 'Baby Driver'
- 'Dunkirk'
- 'I, Tonya'
- 'The Shape of Water'
- 'Three Billboards Ourside Ebbing, Missouri'

Mejor canción

- 'Mighty River'
- 'Mistery of Love'
- 'Remember Me'
- 'Stand Up for Something'
- 'This Is Me'

Banda sonora original

- 'Dunkirk'
- 'Phantom Thread'
- 'The Shape of Water'
- 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'
- 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Efectos visuales especiales

- 'Blade Runner 2049'
- 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2'
- 'Kong: Skull Island'
- 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'
- 'War for the Planet of The Apes'

Mejor adaptación

- 'Call Me By Ypur Name'
- 'The Disaster Artist'
- 'Logan'
- 'Molly's Game'
- 'Mudbound'

Mejor guión original

- 'The Big Sick'
- 'Get Out'
- 'Lady Bird'
- 'The Shape of Water'
- 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Mejor diseño de producción

- 'Beauty and the Beast'
- 'Blade Runner 2049'
- 'Darkest Hour'
- Dunkirk'
- The Shape of Water'

Mejor edición de sonido

- 'Baby Driver'
- 'Blade Runner 2049'
- 'Dunkirk'

- 'The Shape of Water'
- 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Mejor mezcla de sonido

- 'Baby Driver'
- 'Blade Runner 2049'
- 'Dunkirk'
- 'The Shape of Water'
- 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Corto animado

- 'Dear Basketball'
- 'Garden Party'
- 'Lou'
- 'Negative Space'
- 'Revolting Rhymes'

Mejor corto

- 'Dekalb Elementary'
- 'The Eleven O'Clock'
- 'My Nephew Emmet'
- 'The Silent Child'
- 'Watu Wote/All of Us'

Mejor documental

- 'Abacus: Small Enough to Jail'
- 'Faces places'
- 'Icarus'
- 'Last Men in Aleppo'
- 'Strong Island'

Mejor documental corto

- 'Edith + Eddie'
- 'Heroine (E)'
- 'Knife Skills'
- 'Traffic Stop'
- 'Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 40s'

