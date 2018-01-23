El mexicano Guillermo del Toro parte como favorito a los premios Oscar con 13 nominaciones para 'The Shape of Water'

'The Shape of Water', del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro, cuenta con 13 nominaciones a los premios Oscar 2018, incluídas las de mejor película, mejor dirección, mejor edición, mejor actriz y actor de reparto, mejor actriz principal y mejor guión original.
'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri', 'Baby Driver', 'Dunkirk' y 'Blade Runner 2049' también destacan entre las más nominadas.
De otra parte, el filme 'Coco', aspira a dos estatuillas doradas como Mejor filme animado y mejor canción original, con 'Remember Me'.
A continuación, la lista oficial de nominados a los premios Oscar que este año se entregarán el 4 de marzo, en el teatro Dolby de Hollywood, California:
Mejor película
- 'Call Me By Your Name'
- 'Darkest Hour'
- 'Dunkirk'
- 'Get Out'
- 'Lady Bird'
- 'Phantom Thread'
- 'The Post'
- 'The Shape of Water'
- 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'
Mejor dirección
- Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)
- Jordan Peele (Get Out)
- Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread)
- Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)
Mejor actor principal
- Timothé Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name)
- Daniel Day Lewis (Phantom Thread)
- Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)
- Gay Oldman (Darkest Hour)
- Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)
Mejor actriz principal
- Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
- Frances McDormand (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)
- Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
- Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
- Meryl Streep (The Post)
Mejor actor de reparto
- Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)
- Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)
- Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)
- Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World)
- Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Mejor actriz de reparto
:
- Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)
- Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
- Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)
- Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
- Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)
Mejor filme animado
- 'The Boss Baby'
- 'The Breadwinner'
- 'Coco'
- 'Ferdinand'
- 'Loving Vicent'
Mejor cinematrografía
- 'Blade Runner 2049'
- 'Darkest Hour'
- 'Dunkirk'
- 'Mudbound'
- 'The Shape of Water'
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- 'Beauty and the Beast'
- 'Darkest Hour'
- 'Phantom Thread'
- 'The Shape of Water'
- 'Victoria & Abdul'
Maquillaje y peinados
- 'Darkest Hour'
- 'Victoria & Abdul'
- 'Wonder'
Mejor película extranjera
- 'A Fantastic Woman' (Chile)
- 'The Insult' (Líbano)
- 'Loveless' (Rusia)
- 'On Body and Soul' (Hungría)
- 'The Square' (Suecia)
Mejor edición
- 'Baby Driver'
- 'Dunkirk'
- 'I, Tonya'
- 'The Shape of Water'
- 'Three Billboards Ourside Ebbing, Missouri'
Mejor canción
- 'Mighty River'
- 'Mistery of Love'
- 'Remember Me'
- 'Stand Up for Something'
- 'This Is Me'
Banda sonora original
- 'Dunkirk'
- 'Phantom Thread'
- 'The Shape of Water'
- 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'
- 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'
Efectos visuales especiales
- 'Blade Runner 2049'
- 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2'
- 'Kong: Skull Island'
- 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'
- 'War for the Planet of The Apes'
Mejor adaptación
- 'Call Me By Ypur Name'
- 'The Disaster Artist'
- 'Logan'
- 'Molly's Game'
- 'Mudbound'
Mejor guión original
- 'The Big Sick'
- 'Get Out'
- 'Lady Bird'
- 'The Shape of Water'
- 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'
Mejor diseño de producción
- 'Beauty and the Beast'
- 'Blade Runner 2049'
- 'Darkest Hour'
- Dunkirk'
- The Shape of Water'
Mejor edición de sonido
- 'Baby Driver'
- 'Blade Runner 2049'
- 'Dunkirk'
- 'The Shape of Water'
- 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'
Mejor mezcla de sonido
- 'Baby Driver'
- 'Blade Runner 2049'
- 'Dunkirk'
- 'The Shape of Water'
- 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'
Corto animado
- 'Dear Basketball'
- 'Garden Party'
- 'Lou'
- 'Negative Space'
- 'Revolting Rhymes'
Mejor corto
- 'Dekalb Elementary'
- 'The Eleven O'Clock'
- 'My Nephew Emmet'
- 'The Silent Child'
- 'Watu Wote/All of Us'
Mejor documental
- 'Abacus: Small Enough to Jail'
- 'Faces places'
- 'Icarus'
- 'Last Men in Aleppo'
- 'Strong Island'
Mejor documental corto
- 'Edith + Eddie'
- 'Heroine (E)'
- 'Knife Skills'
- 'Traffic Stop'
- 'Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 40s'