¿‘Star Wars’ o el MCU? Conoce las mejores franquicias en la historia del cine
Hay películas que podrían ser series de televisión por su extensa historia y vasto reparto de personajes, pero cuando tienen más de tres entregas y son exitosas, los fans esperan ver más de la franquicia. Aquí te contamos cuales son, de acuerdo con Rotten Tomatoes, las mejores franquicias del cine de todos los tiempos.
'The Lord of the Rings'
Basada en los libros de J.R. Tolkien, la franquicia en total tiene un 79% de calificación. Todo comenzó con la trilogía dirigida por Peter Jackson y con su éxito llegaron otras tres cintas, videojuegos y pronto una serie creada por Amazon.
Se integra por 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001), 'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' (2002), 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003), 'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey' (2012), 'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug' (2013) y 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' (2014).
'Star Wars'
George Lucas comenzó la franquicia en 1977 y desde entonces han salido un trio de trilogías, series live actions y animadas, videojuegos y demás adaptaciones en otros medios. La calificación que tiene la franquicia en total en el cine es de 80%.
La saga está compuesta por ‘Star Wars’ (1977), ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ (1980), ‘Return of the Jedi’ (1983), ‘Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace’ (1999), ‘Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones’ (2002), ‘Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith’ (2005), ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ (2015), ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ (2016), ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ (2017), ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ (2018) y ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ (2019).
El MCU
Marvel comenzó a construir su universo conectado de películas con ‘Iron-Man’ en 2008 y desde entonces la franquicia acumula una calificación de 81.6%, pero con lanzamientos cada año su puntaje es muy variante.
Más sobre Películas
Hasta ahora, el Universo de Marvel en el cine se compone de 27 películas con este 2022 esperando el estreno de ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ y ‘Ms. Marvel’.
'Harry Potter'
Con una calificación de toda la franquicia de 83.3% (antes de salir ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’) las películas del mago más famoso de todos los tiempos se colocan como la tercera mejor saga en la historia del cine.
La franquicia está conformada por ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone’ (2001), ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ (2002), ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ (2004), ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’ (2005), ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’ (2007), ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’ (2009), ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1’ (2010), ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2’ (2011), ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them’ (2016) y ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ (2018).
'Indiana Jones'
La franquicia protagonizada por Harrison Ford cuenta en Rotten Tomatoes con una calificación general de 86% por ciento entre sus cuatro películas, con la espera la quinta a estrenarse.
Las películas que componen a la franquicia son ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ (1981), ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’ (1984), ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’ (1989) y ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’.
'Mad Max'
La saga de películas creadas por el director George Miller tiene en total una calificación de 91.5% entre sus cuatro películas, aunque está en producción una nueva que se titula ‘Furiosa’ y será una precuela de 'Mad Max: Fury Road'.
Esta franquicia de un mundo apocalíptico se compone de 'Mad Max' (1979), 'The Road Warrior' (1981), 'Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome' (1985) y 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015).