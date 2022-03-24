¿‘Star Wars’ o el MCU? Conoce las mejores franquicias en la historia del cine

Se integra por 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001), 'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' (2002), 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003), 'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey' (2012), 'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug' (2013) y 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' (2014).