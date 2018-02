¿Adiós a la revancha McGregor-Mayweather en la jaula? Así lo "confirmó" el irlandés

I am happy for Floyd and his recent announcement that he is out of these current fight negotiations. It is the reason I never seeked the rematch in the first place. I was happy for him in retirement. My game is a very unforgiving one. It is not like other games. I understand completely him staying retired. I will now carry on in my negotiations and see where it goes. Have a great retirement Junior. Now come here and give your old man a hug for old times sake. I'm proud of you son. Yours truly, Senior.

