Contact Information for Univision Apps 2021

  1. Uivision Contact page[s] will include the following elements:
i. App logo

ii. App name

iii. Declaratory statement

  1. EX/ “All content in the Univision App is generated by the Univision News Division”
iv. Univision HQ address

v. Univision toll-free phone number

vi. Generic Univision email address
3 Feb 2021 – 06:52 PM EST
