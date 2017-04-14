publicidad
Síguenos
Secciones Cerrar

Documental José Delfín Fernández: su historia, su familia, su muerte. lo... Documental José Delfín Fernández: su historia, su familia, su muerte. lo...

ENGLISH
Grandes Historias

Documentary: 'JDF16,' from the streets of Cuba to Major League baseball stardom

Documentary: 'JDF16,' from the streets of Cuba to Major League baseball stardom

Watch here an exclusive Univision documentary that offers an intimate portrait of the charismatic life of Miami Marlins pitcher José Delfín Fernández who died in a boating accident last year.

Por:
David Adams (Univision - Miami),
Laura Prieto Uribe (Univision)
Trailer oficial de JDF16 - Gran estreno sábado 15 de abril /Univision

José Fernández was at the cusp of a meteoric career when his life was cut short, aged only 24, in a tragic boating accident off Miami Beach on Sept 25, 2016. Known for his passionate, crowd-pleasing approach to the game and an ear-to-ear smile, he was the face of the Florida Marlins baseball team.

Through exclusive interviews with his friends and family, as well as the coaches who spotted and developed his talent both in Cuba and Florida, “JDF 16” tells the story of a scrappy kid from a poor barrio in Santa Clara, his hometown in Cuba, who became the Marlins Number One pitcher aged 20. He left behind his mother, his girlfriend and a baby.

And here more information on how 'JDF16' was made.

Otras historias
En peligro de deportacion promo image
En peligro de deportación
Orlando Recobra el Pulso Promo image
Orlando recobra el pulso
Hicimos de nuestra tragedia una gran herramienta promo image
Hicimos de nuestra tragedia una gran herramienta
Cuando trabajar en un crucero se convierte en una pesadilla promo image
Cuando trabajar en un crucero se convierte en una pesadilla
Los tóxicos que comen los hispanos promo image
Los tóxicos que respiran los hispanos
El Lago poopo promo image
Los huérfanos del lago Poopo
publicidad
Javier Bauluz Imagen Promo
Buscando refugio para mis hijos
Rio Colorado Imagen Promo
Río Colorado
Una odisea cubana
La odisea de una familia cubana para llegar a Estados Unidos