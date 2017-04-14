The mother and child José Fernández left behind

An unexpected pregnancy, followed by an even more unexpected tragedy: Maria Arias tells Univision about her brief life with the Miami Marlins pitcher and the birth of their daughter Penélope.

Penélope with her grandmother, Maritza Gómez Fernández, whose son José Fernández, a Miami Marlins pitcher, died last year in a boating accident. Univision

"His mom was his Dad and she taught him things that we both valued about parenting, about a person in general and he looked forward to being there and showing her that and being a good figure for his daughter," says Maria Arias (left) talking about her late husband Miami Marlins baseball pitcher José Fernández. Seen here with their daughter, Penélope, who was born Feb. 24, and Fernández's mother, Maritza Gómez. Univision

"She is going to know everything about her father," says Mariza Gómez, referring to her granddaughter Penélope and her late son, Miami Marlins pitching ace José Fernández. "I am here to tell her the whole story. She will know it all, from the first stone he threw until the last thing he did. From his big appetite, to his restlessness, all of it, his mischief, the things that children do. That's what I'm here for." Univision

"I will never let the memory of her father die," says Maria Arias, talking about José Fernández, the late father of her daughter Penélope. "I will talk about him as much as I can. I will show her those videos that we used to make. I will show her him playing (baseball). I will show her him with his family. I will talk about all the beautiful things we used to talk about and hope that in some way that will make her feel that he’s there. That’s all I can do." Maria Arias (left) with Penélope and Maritza Gómez, Fernández's mother. Univision

Maria Arias (left) shared a light moment with Maritza Gómez, the mother of the late Miami Marlins pitcher, José Fernández. One of the most talented young pitchers in Major League Baseball, Fernández died in a boating accident in September, aged 24. Univision

My son always said, “I want to be the best father in the world," says Maritza Gómez. An image of the late Cuban-born pitcher José Fernández looks over Gómez as she cradles his daughter, Penélope, who was born Feb. 24. Fernández died last September in a boating accident. Univision

“I don’t know where I would be if it wasn’t for her [Penélope],” says her mother Maria Arias. Penélope is seen here with a baseball glove, which was a present from her father, Miami Marlins baseball pitcher José Fernández, before his death. Univision

"It was really important to him to be a Dad. I think that he looked forward to being everything he never had," says Maria Arias (left), the girlfriend of late Miami Marlins pitcher José Fernández who died in a boating accident last September. Fernández left behind an unborn daughter, Penélope. Arias gave birth to their daughter Feb. 24. Seen here with Fernández's mother, Maritza Gómez. Univision

Last August, a newly pregnant Maria Arias sat next to her boyfriend José Fernández at a family dinner, preparing to learn whether they would have a boy or a girl.

Fernández, the Miami Marlins’ pitching ace, cut into a large layer cake, revealing the color pink: a girl.

“I knew it, I knew it,” Fernández cheered and clapped, smiling broadly.

“He was super happy it was a girl,” the 24-year-old Arias told Univision News during an exclusive interview about the late baseball player, who died in a boating accident a month after cutting the cake.

“He always wanted a girl and we thought it was a girl.”

Arias, who gave birth to Penelope in February, said Fernández was thrilled about becoming a Dad, even though the couple’s relationship was just a few weeks old when she became pregnant.

Raised by a single mother and his grandmother in Cuba, Fernández didn’t grow up with a stable father figure.

“I think he looked forward to being everything he never had,” Arias said. “His mom was his Dad … and he looked forward to being a good figure for his daughter.”

Arias had met Fernández through relatives, and the pair were distant friends for years before beginning to date in May 2016. Arias described Fernández as “kind, protective, very loving and romantic … he was just a beautiful person.”

When he came home from road trips with the team “he would always get me roses,” she remembered. “He wrote me letters, beautiful letters, written in cursive, with a penmanship that I wish I had. He was very expressive and fearless when it came to his emotions and I loved that about him.”



And yet their pregnancy, though happy, came as a surprise. “It was a shock,” said Arias, who admitted to being worried in the days after she got the results. In those moments, Fernández was a calming force, she said.

“I was super nervous, ‘Oh my God what are we going to do?’” she says. “And he was ‘don’t worry everything’s going to be ok.’”

The night of Fernández’s death, Arias, who was four months pregnant, was out with him briefly at American Social Bar on the Miami River, before heading home.

Fernández had taken his boat to the bar after the Marlins night game ended around 10:30 p.m.

That night, he shared a secret with her: “He told me that he had made a baseball glove for Penélope to play catch with her,” Arias said. “He was supposed to keep it a surprise but he couldn’t hold it anymore.”

Around 1 a.m., they said goodnight, and Fernández told Arias he would see her soon, at home, after he took the boat back to the marina.

“In my mind by the time I got home he would be there also,” she said. “When I saw that he wasn’t I started to get worried.”

She took a shower. When she got out of the shower she saw that he still hadn’t texted or called. “That’s very odd for somebody like him. We always kept in touch no matter what we were doing,” she said.

She had no idea that instead of taking the boat straight back to the marina, Fernández had taken a quick spin out to sea, something he loved to do at night.

Arias began furiously making calls – to the marina, the bar, the Coast Guard and her brother-in-law, also an avid boater. No one could locate Fernández. She told her brother-in-law, “Jose’s not here, he was out on the boat. I’m scared.”



Finally, at 6 a.m., her phone rang. It was Jose’s stepfather, Amaury Hernández. He was the one person she hadn’t called because she worried about troubling Jose’s mother. “I didn’t want to pick up the phone,” she said. She suspected it was bad news.

When he told her police had arrived at the house, she fell to the floor. “Then I knew,” she said.

She later learned that at about 3 a.m. Fernández's boat had inexplicably smashed into a rocky jetty off South Beach, killing him and two other young men.

Everything else that night “felt very robotic,” she said. “I walked because I had to walk, I talked to people because I had to talk. But I wasn’t there.”

Since Penélope was born in February, life has been bittersweet, Arias said.

Besides losing the father of her child, an investigation found Fernández was at fault for the accident and had excess alcohol in his system, as well as cocaine. Two other young men, Emilio Macias and Eduardo Rivero, died in the accident. Their families have each sued the Fernández estate for $2 million for wrongful death.

While lawyers take care of the accident issues, Arias is focused on Penélope.

Penélope is a very relaxed baby, doesn't cry much and recently accompanied her mother to the premiere of Univision's documentary about her father, 'JDF 16.'

“The only thing I can say and promise her is that I will never let the memory of her father die,” Arias said.

She vows to talk about him, show Penélope videos of the couple and of Fernández playing and pitching, and spending time with his family.



“I will talk about all the beautiful things we used to talk about and hope that in some way that will make her feel that he’s there,” she said.

For Arias, the night they cut the cake and learned they would have a girl remains one of the best memories of her relationship with Fernández.

She recalls crying and crying in the car that night, with joy. “It was a very happy moment for us. Just really nice.”

Additional reporting by David Adams

