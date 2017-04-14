publicidad
Síguenos
Secciones Cerrar

The mother and child José Fernández left behind logo-noticias-2017.svg The mother and child José Fernández left behind logo-noticias-2017.46b83...

United States

The mother and child José Fernández left behind

The mother and child José Fernández left behind

An unexpected pregnancy, followed by an even more unexpected tragedy: Maria Arias tells Univision about her brief life with the Miami Marlins pitcher and the birth of their daughter Penélope.

Por:
Jessica Weiss (Univision),
Laura Prieto Uribe (Univision)
Penélope hija de José Fernández
"It was really important to him to be a Dad. I think that he looked forward to being everything he never had," says Maria Arias (left), the girlfriend of late Miami Marlins pitcher José Fernández who died in a boating accident last September. Fernández left behind an unborn daughter, Penélope. Arias gave birth to their daughter Feb. 24. Seen here with Fernández's mother, Maritza Gómez. Univision
1 / 10
The mother and child José Fernández left behind Screen Shot 2017-04-12 a...
“I don’t know where I would be if it wasn’t for her [Penélope],” says her mother Maria Arias. Penélope is seen here with a baseball glove, which was a present from her father, Miami Marlins baseball pitcher José Fernández, before his death. Univision
2 / 10
Penélope hija de José Fernández
My son always said, “I want to be the best father in the world," says Maritza Gómez. An image of the late Cuban-born pitcher José Fernández looks over Gómez as she cradles his daughter, Penélope, who was born Feb. 24. Fernández died last September in a boating accident. Univision
3 / 10
Deslizar Aqui >
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Penélope hija de José Fernández
Maria Arias (left) shared a light moment with Maritza Gómez, the mother of the late Miami Marlins pitcher, José Fernández. One of the most talented young pitchers in Major League Baseball, Fernández died in a boating accident in September, aged 24. Univision
4 / 10
Penélope hija de José Fernández
"I will never let the memory of her father die," says Maria Arias, talking about José Fernández, the late father of her daughter Penélope. "I will talk about him as much as I can. I will show her those videos that we used to make. I will show her him playing (baseball). I will show her him with his family. I will talk about all the beautiful things we used to talk about and hope that in some way that will make her feel that he’s there. That’s all I can do." Maria Arias (left) with Penélope and Maritza Gómez, Fernández's mother. Univision
5 / 10
Penélope hija de José Fernández
"She is going to know everything about her father," says Mariza Gómez, referring to her granddaughter Penélope and her late son, Miami Marlins pitching ace José Fernández. "I am here to tell her the whole story. She will know it all, from the first stone he threw until the last thing he did. From his big appetite, to his restlessness, all of it, his mischief, the things that children do. That's what I'm here for." Univision
6 / 10
Deslizar Aqui >
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Penélope hija de José Fernández
"His mom was his Dad and she taught him things that we both valued about parenting, about a person in general and he looked forward to being there and showing her that and being a good figure for his daughter," says Maria Arias (left) talking about her late husband Miami Marlins baseball pitcher José Fernández. Seen here with their daughter, Penélope, who was born Feb. 24, and Fernández's mother, Maritza Gómez. Univision
7 / 10
Penélope hija de José Fernández
Penélope with her grandmother, Maritza Gómez Fernández, whose son José Fernández, a Miami Marlins pitcher, died last year in a boating accident. Univision
8 / 10
Penélope hija de José Fernández
Penélope with her grandmother, Maritza Gómez Fernández. Univision
9 / 10
Deslizar Aqui >
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
The mother and child José Fernández left behind Screen Shot 2017-04-12 a...
Maria Arias with Penélope. Univision
10 / 10
Has Visto
EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Penélope, the daughter of Miami Marlins pitcher José Fernández EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Penélope, the daughter of Miami Marlins pitcher José Fernández
publicidad

Galerías relacionadas

The mother and child José Fernández left behind lancha7 (1).jpg
In photos: the boating accident that killed Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez
The mother and child José Fernández left behind proxy.png
In photos: Miami Marlins pitcher José Fernández, his life and death in the water

Last August, a newly pregnant Maria Arias sat next to her boyfriend José Fernández at a family dinner, preparing to learn whether they would have a boy or a girl.

Fernández, the Miami Marlins’ pitching ace, cut into a large layer cake, revealing the color pink: a girl.

“I knew it, I knew it,” Fernández cheered and clapped, smiling broadly.

“He was super happy it was a girl,” the 24-year-old Arias told Univision News during an exclusive interview about the late baseball player, who died in a boating accident a month after cutting the cake.

“He always wanted a girl and we thought it was a girl.”

Arias, who gave birth to Penelope in February, said Fernández was thrilled about becoming a Dad, even though the couple’s relationship was just a few weeks old when she became pregnant.

Raised by a single mother and his grandmother in Cuba, Fernández didn’t grow up with a stable father figure.

“I think he looked forward to being everything he never had,” Arias said. “His mom was his Dad … and he looked forward to being a good figure for his daughter.”

Arias had met Fernández through relatives, and the pair were distant friends for years before beginning to date in May 2016. Arias described Fernández as “kind, protective, very loving and romantic … he was just a beautiful person.”

When he came home from road trips with the team “he would always get me roses,” she remembered. “He wrote me letters, beautiful letters, written in cursive, with a penmanship that I wish I had. He was very expressive and fearless when it came to his emotions and I loved that about him.”

publicidad

And yet their pregnancy, though happy, came as a surprise. “It was a shock,” said Arias, who admitted to being worried in the days after she got the results. In those moments, Fernández was a calming force, she said.

“I was super nervous, ‘Oh my God what are we going to do?’” she says. “And he was ‘don’t worry everything’s going to be ok.’”

The night of Fernández’s death, Arias, who was four months pregnant, was out with him briefly at American Social Bar on the Miami River, before heading home.

Fernández had taken his boat to the bar after the Marlins night game ended around 10:30 p.m.

That night, he shared a secret with her: “He told me that he had made a baseball glove for Penélope to play catch with her,” Arias said. “He was supposed to keep it a surprise but he couldn’t hold it anymore.”

Around 1 a.m., they said goodnight, and Fernández told Arias he would see her soon, at home, after he took the boat back to the marina.

“In my mind by the time I got home he would be there also,” she said. “When I saw that he wasn’t I started to get worried.”

She took a shower. When she got out of the shower she saw that he still hadn’t texted or called. “That’s very odd for somebody like him. We always kept in touch no matter what we were doing,” she said.

She had no idea that instead of taking the boat straight back to the marina, Fernández had taken a quick spin out to sea, something he loved to do at night.

Arias began furiously making calls – to the marina, the bar, the Coast Guard and her brother-in-law, also an avid boater. No one could locate Fernández. She told her brother-in-law, “Jose’s not here, he was out on the boat. I’m scared.”

publicidad

Finally, at 6 a.m., her phone rang. It was Jose’s stepfather, Amaury Hernández. He was the one person she hadn’t called because she worried about troubling Jose’s mother. “I didn’t want to pick up the phone,” she said. She suspected it was bad news.

When he told her police had arrived at the house, she fell to the floor. “Then I knew,” she said.

She later learned that at about 3 a.m. Fernández's boat had inexplicably smashed into a rocky jetty off South Beach, killing him and two other young men.

Everything else that night “felt very robotic,” she said. “I walked because I had to walk, I talked to people because I had to talk. But I wasn’t there.”

Since Penélope was born in February, life has been bittersweet, Arias said.

Besides losing the father of her child, an investigation found Fernández was at fault for the accident and had excess alcohol in his system, as well as cocaine. Two other young men, Emilio Macias and Eduardo Rivero, died in the accident. Their families have each sued the Fernández estate for $2 million for wrongful death.

While lawyers take care of the accident issues, Arias is focused on Penélope.

Penélope is a very relaxed baby, doesn't cry much and recently accompanied her mother to the premiere of Univision's documentary about her father, 'JDF 16.'

“The only thing I can say and promise her is that I will never let the memory of her father die,” Arias said.

She vows to talk about him, show Penélope videos of the couple and of Fernández playing and pitching, and spending time with his family.

publicidad

“I will talk about all the beautiful things we used to talk about and hope that in some way that will make her feel that he’s there,” she said.

For Arias, the night they cut the cake and learned they would have a girl remains one of the best memories of her relationship with Fernández.

She recalls crying and crying in the car that night, with joy. “It was a very happy moment for us. Just really nice.”

Additional reporting by David Adams

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Univision to release documentary film JDF 16 about the life of Miami Mar...
14 abr, 2017 | 03:59 PM
How a little boy from Cuba called Delfin became José Fernández, a Major League All Star
David Adams
Gustavo Falcon wanted poster
13 abr, 2017 | 10:51 AM
After 26 years as a fugitive, last of drug smuggling 'cocaine cowboys' arrested in Florida
publicidad
Popular videos Más
This is how Canada received a Salvadoran family fleeing deportation from...
News in English
This is how Canada received a Salvadoran family fleeing deportation from the US
Jose Castillo's fear since Donald Trump became president turned into terror. The man who lived in the U.S. for more than 15 years fled his home country after gangs threatened to kill him. A few months ago, he stopped driving and sought shelter at a church in New York. From there, he asked the Canadian government for asylum.
EXCLUSIVE: The high school speech by Stephen Miller that offended studen...
Donald Trump
Exclusive video: The high school speech by Stephen Miller that offended students, and got him thrown off stage
The young White House adviser who is one of the president's preferred spokesmen once ran for election at his California high school. His stump speech was found racially offensive by many students as you can see in this video obtained exclusively by Univision. He was escorted off the stage by high school staff.
The evolution of the U.S.-Mexico border
México
The evolution of the U.S.-Mexico border
This is the story of how land along the frontier between the U.S. and Mexico passed through Spanish and Mexican hands before becoming part of the United States. In those days there was no wall.
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
Immigration
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
In the dairy industry in Wisconsin, at the heart of the Rust Belt where Donald Trump won by a landslide, more than half of the workers are immigrants and most of them are undocumented. No American citizen wants to do the hard work they do.
Court files reappear in embarrassing drug trafficking case of Marco Rubi...
Noticias
The embarrassing drug trafficking case of Marco Rubio's brother-in-law
The U.S. Senator is in a close race for re-election in Florida. Now comes new revelations about the cocaine smuggling house Rubio briefly shared with his brother-in-law. Prize-winning journalist Tim Elfrink with the Miami New Times explains the significance of the court papers.
An artist's beautiful statement about the U.S.-Mexico border
Rise Up As One
An artist's beautiful statement about the U.S.-Mexico border
Artist Enrique Chiu is trying to transform the U.S.- Mexico border one paint stroke at a time. Eight years ago, Chiu started inviting people to paint the wall with the aim of uniting people at the border.
U.S.A. vs ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán: PART FOUR:
Latin America
U.S.A. vs ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán: The evidence
The evidence against El Chapo: undercover recordings, intercepted communications, protected witnesses’ declarations, drug seizures, and a confession. As U.S. prosecutors prepare their case against the world's most feared drug trafficker, this is what the government's case is built around.
Miami Says Goodbye to José Fernández (1992-2016)
Sports
Miami says goodbye to José Fernández (1992-2016)
Family, friends and fans turned out on Wednesday to pay their last respects to Miami Marlins pitching ace, José Fernández who died in a boating accident early Sunday.
Alicia Machado tells Univision's Jorge Ramos how Trump humiliated her
Politics
Alicia Machado tells Univision's Jorge Ramos how Trump humiliated her
Machado was crowned Miss Universe in 1996. A few months later, she gained weight. As a result, Trump planned a media event for journalists to watch her work out, she told Ramos.
When life gives you lemons, make lemonade
Sports
When life gives you lemons, make lemonade
The Rio 2016 Paralympics are underway in Brazil. Univision takes a look at real people who have overcome life-changing obstacles. This series is about their power to defy the odds and shatter preconceived notions of their limitations.
Out of breath: Exercising in one of the most polluted areas in the US
Environment
Out of breath: Exercising in one of the United States' most polluted areas
Exercise or stay inside. This is the dilemma that the inhabitants of Wilmington, California face everyday. The air quality is among the worst of the United States due to the closeness of 5 refineries, the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles as well as several highways. “We go out running, and after a few minutes my nose hurts and it’s hard to breathe”, said Jhovana Ruelas.
Nacho Corbella
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
Immigration
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
Yaxeni and Ricardo, from the Houston-based Los Luzeros de Rioverde, denounce deportation in their new song "El Descendiente." The duo hasn't yet graduated from elementary school, but they've already put out two albums.
Jimmy Carter congratulates Panama on a “super job”
News in English
Jimmy Carter congratulates Panama on a “superb job”
The former US president signed the 1977 Canal treaties that gave control of the strategic waterway to Panama in 1999.
A year in the mouth of Donald Trump
Politics
A year in the mouth of Donald Trump
It has been a year since the real estate magnate announced his presidential bid. Here is the best (and worst) in a year of Trump.
Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and Adele support Orlando LGBT community
News in English
Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and Adele support Orlando LGBT community
Celebrities offer their support to the LGBT community in the aftermath of the shooting at Pulse Orlando.
Orlando shooter was known as a "very a quiet guy"
Masacre en Orlando
Orlando shooter was known as a "very quiet guy"
Members of the Islamic Temple of Fort Pierce remember Omar Mateen, the perpetrator of the Orlando massacre. By: ANNA CLARE SPELMAN.
Shows Más
Los mejores pasos de baile de Lili Estefan y Raúl de Molina en su visita... 0:41
El Gordo y La Flaca
Los mejores pasos de baile de Lili Estefan y Raúl de Molina en su visita a Sevilla
La Flaca nos enseñó a bailar junto a Javier 'Poti', el coreógrafo de las estrellas en 'Mira Quién Baila', algunos pasos realizados en las calles de la ciudad española, mientras que El Gordo se dejó seducir por el flamenco. ¿A cuál ritmo te le medirías?
Los cambios y giros en la administración de Trump: así fue la duodécima... 3:24
Al Punto
Los cambios y giros en la administración de Trump: así fue la duodécima semana del nuevo presidente
La decisión de enviar misiles a Siria causó reacciones fuertes y opuestas. Sin duda, la política hacia este país ha tomado un lugar central en los últimos días. Aquí resumimos lo que ha ocurrido en Siria esta semana, la relación de Estados Unidos con Rusia, y en qué temas ha cambiado Trump en su duodécima semana en la Casa Blanca.
Justin Bieber y su repentina visita a la Basílica del Señor de Monserrat... 1:31
El Gordo y La Flaca
Justin Bieber y su repentina visita a la Basílica del Señor de Monserrate en Bogotá, Colombia
El canadiense aprovechó la Semana Santa para visitar uno de los sitios más emblemáticos y religiosos de la capital colombiana, tras su paso por el lugar se mostró muy amable con una pequeña niña que se sentó al lado de él.
Don Omar cancela en el último minuto la entrevista que tenía pactada con...
Entretenimiento
¿Por qué canceló Don Omar su entrevista con Jackie Guerrido?
La periodista de 'Primer Impacto' esperó más de dos horas para poder realizar una entrevista con su exmarido, pero todo se frustró de forma repentina y sin explicación.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
The mother and child José Fernández left behind thumbnail video JDF ESPA...
Grandes Historias
Documental: 'JDF16', de las calles de Cuba a estrella en las Grandes Ligas de béisbol
Vea aquí en exclusiva el documental de Univision que ofrece un retrato íntimo de la vida carismática del lanzador cubano José Delfín Fernández, quien murió el año pasado en un accidente de bote.
Por: David Adams
'Los Ángeles en un Minuto': se conocen videos de enfrentamientos entre f... 1:03
Los Angeles en un Minuto
'Los Ángeles en un Minuto': se conocen videos de enfrentamientos entre fuerza pública y manifestantes en Los Teques, Venezuela
En un minuto también te informamos acerca de que un fiscal que representa al Departamento de Justicia argumenta a favor de una orden ejecutiva del presidente Donald Trump para negarle fondos a ciudades santuario.
Lanzan “Los momentos importan”, una campaña educativa para que pueda sol... 3:59
Univision 19
Lanzan “Los momentos importan”, una campaña educativa para que pueda solicitar un permiso familiar pagado en California
Alberto Larios, del Departamento de Desarrollo del Empleo, nos explica cómo se puede tramitar el permiso que tiene la finalidad de crear lazos afectivos con los menores de edad.
The mother and child José Fernández left behind thumbnail video JDF16 EN...
Grandes Historias
Documentary: 'JDF16,' from the streets of Cuba to Major League baseball stardom
Watch here an exclusive Univision documentary that offers an intimate portrait of the charismatic life of Miami Marlins pitcher José Delfín Fernández who died in a boating accident last year.
Por: David Adams
Más Deportes Más
‘Chicharito’ no mejora su temporada: quedó fuera del duelo ante el Bayer... 0:43
Fútbol
‘Chicharito’ no mejora su temporada: quedó fuera del duelo ante el Bayern Munich por lesión
El delantero continúa con problemas en un muslo y fue desafectado del plantel del Bayer Leverkusen que enfrentará a los de Carlo Ancelotti. Jugó poco en marzo y nada en abril.
Julio César Chávez, sobre el ‘Junior’: “Le hablo como amigo, como padre... 1:57
Boxeo
Julio César Chávez, sobre el ‘Junior’: “Le hablo como amigo, como padre no me escucha”
La leyenda del boxeo mexicano no se separa de su hijo en la preparación de la pelea ante ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, que podría reimpulsar la carrera del ‘Junior’ o hundirla más. “Lo veo bien preparado”, opinó.
El Real Madrid se queda sin la BBC para enfrentar al Sporting de Gijón 0:46
Fútbol
El Real Madrid se quedó sin la BBC para enfrentar al Sporting de Gijón
El Merengue perdió a Gareth Bale por lesión, mientras que Zidane les dio descanso a Benzema y a Cristiano Ronaldo, entre otros. Con esto podría ver actividad el colombiano James Rodríguez.
Guzmán le respondió a Rayados: “Antes del clásico primero tenemos que ju... 1:55
Liga MX
Guzmán le respondió a Rayados: “Antes del clásico primero tenemos que jugar una final”
El portero de Tigres no se hizo eco de la provocación de Edwin Cardona, quien dijo que en el Clásico Regio quieren dejarlos afuera de la Liguilla. Le recordó que juegan por el título de la Concacaf.