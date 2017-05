Con ‘Dale’, la rapera Niña Dioz demuestra su espíritu inquebrantable (Estreno)

ulab music Before becoming an artist, the farthest Residente had ever traveled to was Disney Before he traveled the world on tour with Calle 13 and for his latest album and documentary, rapper René Pérez Joglar aka Residente had barely left his native Puerto Rico, only traveling as far as Walt Disney World in Florida. For the first episode of U-LAB's podcast, Residente told U-LAB Music's Nuria Net of his creative process and his earliest memories as a writer: "I was creative since I was a kid, I remember writing when I was in first grade," he said. "The teacher asked us to write stories and I wrote a story and it was very funny. Since I was a kid I've been writing."

ulab music Watch this band get its music pressed on vinyl for the first time Bilingual Latin jam band Locos Por Juana have been making music together for 15 years and released six albums. The group hadn't, however, released its music on vinyl until now. We followed the members of Locos Por Juana as they went (with their kids!) to Sunpress Vinyl in South Florida to print their latest album, 'Caribe' on vinyl just in time for Record Store Day. Andrés Rivera