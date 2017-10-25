publicidad
Síguenos
Secciones Cerrar

Premiere: Jarina De Marco has no time for haters in her 'STFU' video log...

Jarina de Marco.
Ulab Debut

Premiere: Jarina De Marco has no time for haters in her 'STFU' video

Premiere: Jarina De Marco has no time for haters in her 'STFU' video

We're happily joining her Church of No F*cks Given after watching this bold music video.

Nuria Net
Por:
Nuria Net
Jarina de Marco.
Jarina de Marco.

The color lavender is associated with femeninity, wealth and royalty. It is also the color of a comforter artist Jarina De Marco and costume designer Irene Discos found at a Goodwill store in Los Angeles, and decided to make the centerpiece of the visual style of de Marco's new music video, 'STFU', out now on Mad Decent.


It's a seemingly random color choice that works in beautiful and surreal contrast with this empowerment song that draws on nostalgia to heal wounds and come out stronger. It's a Latinx version of Beyoncé's 'Sorry', if you will, middle fingers up proudly and all.

publicidad

The Brazilian-Dominican vocalist appears wrapped in the labia-shaped comforter like a powerful deity in the video, which creates a world where the lavender-clad worshipers of 'Church of No Fucks Given' get literally woke and emboldended to "think about what exactly makes you happy and do it", says De Marco, who moved to the West Coast last year after more than a decade in New York City.

"I’ve never been apologetic, I've always been blunt", says the artist, who during her career has worked with the likes of Wyclef Jean. "My mom always taught me to speak my mind. I always advocate for the right thing to do, whether its politics or creatively."

Indeed, 'STFU' comes in the heels of a song de Marco wrote and perfromed last year inspired by the Standing Rock movement, and another feminist anthem, 'Tigre', which was featured in the TV show Broad City. Once again, Jarina is proud to mix Spanish and English in her work. "I can be 100% Anglo or 100% Spanish and I can also be both, and that’s OK," she says. "So many of us are that". She mentions Latinx artists like Kali Uchis, Princess Nokia and Empress Of as some of the artists that are also in that wavelength of, as she says, "we can be anything we want, any genre." I would also include Maluca Mala, who came on the scene almost a decade ago in a post-M.I.A. 'woke' Mad Decent.

In Los Angeles, De Marco has found a thriving creative community in the midst of a "cultural renaissance". Some of her current collaborators are also New York City transplants, and she prizes the complicity between her and creators like director Madelyn Deutch, producer Tiziano Tucci, art director Elise Mesner and co-writer Cara Salimando and Discos. The track was produced by Diplo associates GTA, who are also L.A.-based.

publicidad

'STFU' is not all hard-hitting energy: there's a mantra taken from "rana, rana culito de rana", the healing chant parents sing to children after a bruise or a fall. It's the Vicks Vaporub to say "it's ok to cry, to feel hurt, and you will heal and emerge stronger from that". As de Marco perfectly puts it: "I'm putting a little balm onto my boldness."

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Bailando el tango en la d&eacute;cada de 1920.
10 oct, 2017 | 06:04 PM
El tango más famoso de todos los tiempos cumple 100 años
La banda Downtown Boys.
19 sep, 2017 | 12:43 PM
Estreno: 'Somos Chulas (No Somos Pendejas)' es el himno que necesitamos en tiempos de DACA
Nuria Net
publicidad
publicidad
Más U-LAB Más
preview
ulab music
Hiram Abrante y el arte de tocar la bomba puertorriqueña
En este episodio de 'Mi Instrumento', Hiram Abrante de La Tribu de Abrante, nos habla de cómo los tambores se han incorporado a la música puertorriqueña.
preview
ulab music
Deltatron, el DJ peruano que está poniendo a Lima en el mapa
Paz Ferrand es un DJ peruano que junto a su "crew" de DJs y productores han elaborado en Lima el estilo "freestyle latino", tocando en discotecas todo tipo de género, desde drum n' bass, cumbia, reggaeton y house. Chato!, DJ basado en Miami, le hace una entrevista para U-LAB Music en Bousa Brewery en Miami.
preview
ulab music
Nea Agostini: 'La guitarra es un instrumento muy ingrato'
El artista chileno nos dice cómo es la relación que mantiene con su guitarra y cómo aprendió a tocarla. Agostini es el tercero en sumarse a nuestra serie titulada 'Mi Instrumento'.
preview
ulab music
Adriel Favela: la relación más cercana que tiene es con su guitarra
El cantante de regional mexicano nos cuenta sobre su proceso a la hora de componer sus canciones. Adriel es el artista más reciente de nuestra serie 'Mi Instrumento'.
U-LAB Sessions Más
Juana Luna: 'Llevo siete años fuera de mi país y ha sido un quiebre total'
Ulab Sessions
Juana Luna: 'Lo más bonito de ser inmigrante es el poder compartir tu cultura'
Gabriela Rojas
Eleni Arapoglou: 'The power of the voice is revealing'
Ulab Sessions
Eleni: 'Todos tenemos una voz. No importa si sabes cantar o no'
Gabriela Rojas
Eleni: 'The best way to preserve home within you is through music'
Ulab Sessions
Eleni: 'The best way to preserve home within you is through music'
Eleni Arapoglou: 'The power of the voice is revealing'
Ulab Sessions
Eleni: 'The power of the voice is revealing'
Más Uforia Music Más
Emotivo homenaje realiza la banda Cuisillos a su compañero Ernesto Ruíz,...
Regional Mexicano
Con 'Amor eterno', familiares y la banda Cuisillos rinden homenaje a Ernesto Ruíz
Ramón Ayala se econtró en el avión con la estrella de los Texanos de Hou...
Regional Mexicano
‘El rey del acordeón’ y ‘El rey de los Texanos’ se encuentran y viajan juntos en un avión
Charlie López, músico de Los Traileros del Norte sufre aparatosa caída d...
Regional Mexicano
Músico de Los Traileros del Norte sufre aparatosa caída de un escenario en Dallas, Texas
Eleazar Ramos
Julión Álvarez con Joss Favela
Regional Mexicano
Insultan a una mujer por negarse a casarse con un joven que le pide matrimonio en un concierto de Julión Álvarez