Estreno: ‘Diddewere' de Glenda del E está dedicado a la diosa del amor Oshún

Men outnumber women in music 20 to 1, says singer songwriter Erika Ender, especially when it comes to producers, engineers and songwriters. Ender co-wrote the smash hit 'Despacito' with Luis Fonsi, a track that has shattered all sorts of records, including the first time a Latina woman writer has a #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with a song in Spanish. Listen to the full interview on the U-LAB Podcast on Apple Podcasts.