Meet Yarel Ramos of Edicion Digital California

LOS ANGELES, California.- Univision Communications will premiere Edicion Digital California, a dynamic, new 30-minute newscasts, this coming April 17th. The new show will be helmed by Yarel Ramos and in preparation for the launch the anchor shared her perspective on being an immigrant, a millennial, the role of social media and what it means to be an Angelino.

What can people expect from Edicion Digital California?

Edicion Digital California is a fresh new take on news. Fast paced, dynamic, digitally connected, fun and always informative.

How do you feel about being considered the ‘quintessential Latina millennial’?

Ah, this is a tough one. I hate talking about myself in these terms. I don’t take myself so seriously. I’d like to believe that I am a normal Mexican-American girl, trying to be happy and live my life. People talk so negatively about millennials sometimes; we had to grow up in the middle of this crossroads. But we care so much about our people, about our community, about the environment and the planet. We strive and we fight for good education, we value intelligence. We embrace growth like no other generation. We have many layers and we don’t fit a mold. I am more than a journalist and a writer and a girl from Los Angeles. I am also a feminist and a humanitarian. I love children, I love to sew my own clothes, I love books, I love to dance and I love corridos. I am a mix of everything I grew up with and a blend of all the flavors in my city. I am a reflection of my environment, a connection of my community, a representative of my people, of my family. I am an American dreamer.



What has the immigrant experience been like for you?

My parents both came from really small towns in Mexico, undocumented with very little means and at very young ages. They worked a lot, they worked hard, sometimes two jobs at a time and they never asked for any help. They made it happen, they made it work. They were there for my siblings and me through it all, they sent us to college, they raised us with values and morals and a lot of goodness. We were a low income family, but we were high in love, always. They have shown me what the struggle is really about: helping others, the next generation, our future. They are the example of what it is to be Mexican-American; embracing both cultures and languages and customs in this country, hard work, sacrifice. They have passed all of that to me. I am a reflection of everything they gave up in Mexico and everything they always wished for themselves but could never achieve. My achievements are theirs. Everything I do is because of them. That is why the immigrant experience hits so close to home because I lived it in my home, because I continue to see it in the faces of the students I talk to, in the community I grew up in. It is the community that shaped me, that made me.

What drew you to journalism?

Watching Univision 34 growing up inspired me. I also admire the work of Oprah, Maria Elena Salinas, Dan Rather and Soledad O’Brien.

What do you think the role of social media is in modern journalism?

It plays a very important role because it serves as a new platform for sharing information.



What has been your favorite and/or toughest work assignment?

My favorite work assignment was the Democratic National Convention in 2008 and the toughest was the Republican National Convention that same year.

What inspires your work with Corazón de Vida & Rayo?

My personal statement in college started with, "I want to change the world"- and I still hold that very close to my heart. Everything I do is with the hope that I inspire someone, that I motivate someone, that I touch someone’s life. In some way or another- whether it’s through my work on television or my passion for helping others, my love for travelling, simply by the way I live my life, I hope my actions have a positive impact.

Who is the most influential person in your life?

The most influential person in my life is my father. He is the most responsible person I know. I also admire Oprah Winfrey.

Who is your hero?

My heroes are my father and my mother.

What are you most passionate about?

I am passionate about information, empowerment, books, kindness and giving back.

What is your biggest dream?

My biggest dream is to live the happiest and most wonderful life I can live. To go to every country I want to visit and learn about it by helping its people. I would like to be a leader in my community, to be a beacon of hope and inspiration for the youth.

Edición Digital California will air Monday-Friday at 12:30PST on Univision 34.

