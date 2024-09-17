Electoral Calculator: Select states on the map and find out if Harris or Trump wins the 2024 United States election
Latest polls: Harris vs. Trump, who is ahead?
How to use the calculator
Click on each state to select your electoral forecast and assign its electoral votes to the party of your choice.
Click
Change to blank
Click
Change to democrat
Click
Change to republican
How to use the calculator
Click on each state to select your electoral forecast and assign its electoral votes to the party of your choice.
Click
Change to blank
Click
Change to democrat
Click
Change to republican
How to use the calculator
Click on each state to select your electoral forecast and assign its electoral votes to the party of your choice.
Change to blank
Change to democrat
Change to republican
Click
Click
Click
How to use the calculator
Click on each state to select your electoral forecast and assign its electoral votes to the party of your choice.
Change to blank
Change to democrat
Change to republican
Click
Click
Click