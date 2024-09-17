What would happen if Kamala Harris lost Michigan? And if Donald Trump were defeated in Pennsylvania? Play with the possible scenarios that could lead the Democratic or Republican presidential candidate to the White House.

The next president will be decided in the November 2024 elections in a handful of swing states. With this calculator, you can explore the possible outcomes that could give the White House to the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris or the Republican Donald Trump.

Explore your own combinations: What would happen if Harris loses Georgia? Could Trump be re-elected if he wins Arizona? You can start with a blank map or load each state's leaning based on the 2020 election results, where red represents Republicans and blue represents Democrats.

270 electors necessary to win Harris Trump Blank states 2020 elections AK ME VT NH WA ID MT ND MN MI NY MA RI OR UT WY SD IA WI IN OH PA NJ CT CA NV CO NE MO IL KY WV VA MD DC DE AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC OK LA MS AL GA HI TX FL

How to use the calculator Click on each state to select your electoral forecast and assign its electoral votes to the party of your choice. Click Change to blank Click Change to democrat Click Change to republican

Nota: Esta calculadora presidencial es una herramienta interactiva diseñada para explorar posibles resultados electorales en función de diferentes combinaciones de victorias estatales. Recuerda que el resultado final se decidirá el próximo 5 de noviembre.