Electoral Calculator: Select states on the map and find out if Harris or Trump wins the 2024 United States election

What would happen if Kamala Harris lost Michigan? And if Donald Trump were defeated in Pennsylvania? Play with the possible scenarios that could lead the Democratic or Republican presidential candidate to the White House.

Latest polls: Harris vs. Trump, who is ahead?
By: JAVIER FIGUEROA Y AMAYA VERDE
Published 17 Sep 2024 – 10:30 AM EDT
The next president will be decided in the November 2024 elections in a handful of swing states. With this calculator, you can explore the possible outcomes that could give the White House to the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris or the Republican Donald Trump.
Explore your own combinations: What would happen if Harris loses Georgia? Could Trump be re-elected if he wins Arizona? You can start with a blank map or load each state's leaning based on the 2020 election results, where red represents Republicans and blue represents Democrats.
270 electors necessary to win
Kamala Harris
don
Harris
Trump
Blank states
2020 elections
How to use the calculator

Click on each state to select your electoral forecast and assign its electoral votes to the party of your choice.

Click

Change to blank

Click

Change to democrat

Click

Change to republican

Nota: Esta calculadora presidencial es una herramienta interactiva diseñada para explorar posibles resultados electorales en función de diferentes combinaciones de victorias estatales. Recuerda que el resultado final se decidirá el próximo 5 de noviembre.
