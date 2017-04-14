Documentary: 'JDF16,' from the streets of Cuba to Major League baseball stardom

Watch here an exclusive Univision documentary that offers an intimate portrait of the charismatic life of Miami Marlins pitcher José Delfín Fernández who died in a boating accident last year.

José Fernández was at the cusp of a meteoric career when his life was cut short, aged only 24, in a tragic boating accident off Miami Beach on Sept 25, 2016. Known for his passionate, crowd-pleasing approach to the game and an ear-to-ear smile, he was the face of the Miami Marlins baseball team.

Through exclusive interviews with his friends and family, as well as the coaches who spotted and developed his talent both in Cuba and Florida, “JDF 16” tells the story of a scrappy kid from a poor barrio in Santa Clara, his hometown in Cuba, who became the Marlins Number One pitcher aged 20. He left behind his mother, his girlfriend and a baby.

Here's how the documentary was made.

