publicidad
President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, meets with members his Cabinet, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in the Situation Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., for a briefing on the latest update on Hurricane Maria relief and recovery efforts for the island.
Opinion
The Last Emperor: Trump visits Puerto Rico fac_negron2_0.jpg
Frances Negrón-Muntaner
Opinión

Professor of English and Comparative Literature, Columbia University

The Last Emperor

The Last Emperor

Given his attitude and larger context of U.S. control, many are viewing Trump’s visit as that of an emperor surveying his overseas subjects rather than the president of a democratic republic bringing relief or hope to fellow citizens.

President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, meets wi...
President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, meets with members his Cabinet, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in the Situation Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., for a briefing on the latest update on Hurricane Maria relief and recovery efforts for the island.

As many Puerto Ricans see it, the island is bracing for yet another disaster: a visit from president Donald Trump. But while presidential visits to the island have never been this stormy, they have always been devastating in what they reveal about Puerto Rico as a territory that "belongs to, but is not part of" the United States.

Since the invasion of the island by U.S. troops in 1898, Puerto Rico has received only nine presidential visits, with most taking place before 1962. Although none was technically considered “official" by the Department of State, at least four were understood as “quasi” due to their purpose or level of engagement: Theodore Roosevelt (1906), Herbert Hoover (1931), Franklin D. Roosevelt (1934), and John Kennedy (1961). Three presidents, however, hardly left their rooms in a luxury hotel or military base. Thirty-six did not bother at all.

publicidad

Regardless, presidential visits are almost always about the president’s agenda, and not the territory’s needs. The elder Roosevelt stopped in Puerto Rico as part of a tour to the troubled Panama Canal construction site. Locally, he sought to calm growing political discontent by expressing support for American citizenship and tout all the progress the US had brought to “Porto Rico.”

If arguably more in tune to the island’s economic challenges, FDR’s New Deal pitch was less about equity than quieting labor unrest and calls for independence. And the Kennedy stop was similar to Teddy’s: he was on his way to Colombia and Venezuela to promote the Alliance for Progress, a policy that sold Puerto Rico as a model for U.S.-backed capitalist development in Latin America, and against the socialist path exemplified by Cuba.

The last visit, by Barack Obama in 2011, stands out as one of the most narrowly self-interested. Obama spent a scant five hours in San Juan to raise money for his 2012 campaign from a poor community who could not vote for him, and pose for photos so Latinos in swing states like Florida would. In 2009, Obama had the audacity to promise that he would “enable the question of Puerto Rico's status to be resolved.” But he never did—or even tried to.

Trump’s current visit then has much in common with that of prior presidents: it’s about how great America or the president are and the actual audience is elsewhere. As Hoover, another president that belatedly visited the island after a deadly hurricane in part to highlight U.S. generosity, Trump wants to show that his administration is “doing a really good job” and will get an “A-plus.” This is the case even if it has been clearly established that compared to its response in hurricane-impacted, politically crucial states like Texas and Florida, federal action in Puerto Rico has been deliberately slow, inadequate, and negligent.

publicidad

But Trump’s visit is simultaneously unusual. In contrast to former presidents, he is in a public row over the federal government’s response to the crisis with one of his potential hosts, Mayor of San Juan Carmen Yulín Cruz, whom he has implied is “nasty” and “ingrate.” Trump has also overtly disparaged Puerto Ricans more generally.

Against evidence that many are experiencing indescribable hardship and that it is the people of Puerto Rico more than the federal government who immediately took the lead to bring life back to their communities, Trump has stated: “They want everything to be done for them.”

Another key difference is that everyone—including the mayor—is talking back. In the past, presidents were generally polite and Puerto Rican politicians deferential with few platforms to directly address a wide U.S. audience. Regardless of what one may think of Cruz, by holding Trump accountable, she has become iconic, quoted and referenced in all mainstream news outlets in the country, from The New York Times to Saturday Night Live.

While recent studies suggest that media coverage on hurricane Maria has been significantly less than Harvey, Irma or Katrina, the quantity and quality of news and commentary on Puerto Rico is unprecedented.

Trump is likewise walking into an exceptional situation at multiple levels. Not only is Puerto Rico physically a different country than it was before Sept 20 when Maria hit. The island is also in a different political place, closer to the early days of American occupation than even two yeas ago: In addition to the fact that a Washington-appointed seven-person board has oversight over all local elected officials, the U.S. military is now patrolling the streets.

publicidad

Given his attitude and larger context of US control, many are viewing Trump’s visit as that of an emperor surveying his overseas subjects rather than the president of a democratic republic bringing relief or hope to fellow citizens.

Ultimately, Trump’s visit dramatizes that US colonialism in Puerto Rico must end. Certainly, the island would be better off with a caring president who was interested in saving lives.

But, in a fatal way, Trump is exactly the right president for this moment. With his stereotypical “ugly American” contempt for Puerto Rican suffering, exemplified by actions such as playing golf in New Jersey while people die in island hospitals for lack of fuel, Trump—unlike more “presidential” presidents—shows the truth of the territorial story: That islands rich in creativity, beauty, and dreams exist primarily to feed Wall Street, Walmart, the Merchant Marine, the U.S. military, and the American ego. The people who live there do not, and have never, mattered—except as cheap labor, captive consumers, and cannon fodder.

Which is why Puerto Ricans can do without a reluctant visit by a president that they can’t vote for and gratuitously attacks them. Instead, what the island needs is immediate life-saving resources, a comprehensive reconstruction package, equity in all federal programs, debt relief, and, at last, the abolition of the entire colonial apparatus.

119 years is more than enough. This should be the last American emperor to visit Puerto Rico.

In photos: This is what Hurricane María left behind in Puerto Rico
The Last Emperor: Trump visits Puerto Rico catano-residentsdownload-1.jpg
Residents wade through the streets of Catano near San Juan Bay.
The Last Emperor: Trump visits Puerto Rico puerto-rico-streetdownload.jpg
Houses still surrounded by flood water the day after passage of Hurricane Maria. (Getty Images)
The Last Emperor: Trump visits Puerto Rico catano-residents-in-province-...
In Catano, near the Bay of San Juan residents get a ride through flooded streets on a bulldozer.
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
The Last Emperor: Trump visits Puerto Rico flooded-highways-in-san-juand...
A man carries a bicycle on the median wall of a flooded highway in San Juan. (Getty Images))
The Last Emperor: Trump visits Puerto Rico no-lightsdownload-1.jpg
The lights went out across the country, including the capital, San Juan. Officials say it could be months before electricity is fully restored due to the island's long-running economic crisis. (Getty Images)
Maria Puerto Rico
Fajardo, in the east of the island was one of the towns most affected by the floods. Hurricane Maria strengthened for the Dominican Republic and became again a Category 3 major hurricane.
 Foto: Getty Images | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Maria Puerto Rico
In social networks circulate dramatic images of the floods caused by Maria in the island.
 Foto: @astriddrivera/Twitter | Univision
Maria Puerto Rico
A child plays in a flooded street in San Juan. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Maria Puerto Rico
Plaza Colón, in the capital of the island, suffered fallen trees. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
The Last Emperor: Trump visits Puerto Rico maria-palo.jpg
Maria made landfall in southeastern Puerto Rico as a Category 4 hurricane and winds of 160 miles per hour (250km / h) and left the island's north coast as a Category 3 after cutting a devastating eight-hour path of destruction. Foto: AP/Carlos Giusti | Univision
The Last Emperor: Trump visits Puerto Rico puerto-rico-hurricane-palo-4.jpg
A man died in Bayamón, in the northeast of the island, when he was struck by flying debris. Foto: AP/Carlos Giusti | Univision
The Last Emperor: Trump visits Puerto Rico power-lines.jpg
The road is blocked by downed power lines in Humacoa, in the east of the island. They currently pose no risk as power is out throughout the island. Photo: Carlos Giusti/AP
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
More evidence of why the power is out across Puerto Rico. Ricardo Arduen...
More evidence of why the power is out across Puerto Rico. Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images
Puerto Rico quedó sin servicio eléctrico en el 100% de la isla.
Downed power lines throughout the country collapsed the grid for the entire island. The governor said it will take months until the grid is fully repaired. Foto: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Univision
The Last Emperor: Trump visits Puerto Rico puerto-rico-hurricane-palo-3.jpg
El servicio eléctrico ya había demostrado fragilidades con el paso del huracán Irma hace dos semanas. Cuando llegó María, unos 50,000 abonados aún estaban sin electricidad y unas 200 personas seguían en refugios. Foto: AP/Carlos Giusti | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
The Last Emperor: Trump visits Puerto Rico 2017-09-21t022124z-630397150-...
The governor warned residents to prepare for "the worst" storm in almost a century. In 1928, Hurricane Okeechobee, also called "San Felipe II", hit the island as a Category 5 and killed 300 people. Foto: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Univision
The Last Emperor: Trump visits Puerto Rico 2017-09-21t012944z-2095480981...
Power lines were downed all over the island leaving whole communities with power, or water. Foto: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Univision
The Last Emperor: Trump visits Puerto Rico 2017-09-21t015455z-1926980926...
The worst affected were flimsy homes made of wood. Concrete structures fared much better, though the island was left almost completely without power and water. Foto: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
The Last Emperor: Trump visits Puerto Rico 2017-09-21t011959z-979552450-...
Maria downed trees and blocked roads, leaving the island of Puerto Rico incommunicado. Foto: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Univision
The Last Emperor: Trump visits Puerto Rico 2017-09-21t012433z-1510623703...
Some areas were devastated by maria, including the area of Guayama in the south of the country. Foto: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Univision
Relacionado
Escribe el nombre de tu municipio y obtendrás la información más recient...
Find updated information about your town in this Puerto Rico search engine
Univision News created this bilingual tool with which you can write in the name of a municipality to get the latest information available about the situation there (IN SPANISH). In addition, Univision News wants to help readers on the island and abroad who are trying to contact friends and relatives. In order to do this we have reporters in Puerto Rico and a team in Miami networking via social media and local radio, using apps such as WhatsApp and Zello. We are constantly updating information: if you do not find news about your town, come back later or help us stay up to date by telling us what you have learned.
publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Jorge Ramos
29 sep, 2017 | 06:49 PM
Journalists should always be prepared to disobey
Jorge Ramos
Puerto Rico flag
30 sep, 2017 | 02:03 PM
Clean Slate
Silverio Perez
publicidad
Popular videos Más
preview
DACA
Se acaba el tiempo para presentar las solicitudes de renovación de DACA, siga estos consejos
El abogado Irving González recuerda que la fecha límite para presentar las solicitudes de renovación de DACA es el 5 de octubre, pero hay que tener en cuenta que se envían por correo y eso tarda un tiempo. Recomienda enviar los documentos este martes, cuanto antes mejor.
preview
Tiroteos
Recomendaciones de un experto en seguridad para sobrevivir a un tiroteo como el de Las Vegas
Rubén Mena, experto en seguridad, habla sobre lo difícil que puede ser evitar un tiroteo como el que ocurrió la noche del domingo en Las Vegas. Explica cómo pueden actuar las personas para evitar ser alcanzadas por las balas.
preview
Despierta América
Trump llegará a Puerto Rico durante este martes
El mandatario viajará a la isla en compañía de su esposa Melania Trump y algunos asesores, con quienes se dispondrán para reunirse con el gobernador de la isla Ricardo Roselló tras el devastador paso del huracán María.
preview
Pronóstico
Alta probabilidad de lluvias y fuertes vientos para este martes en Miami
Será un día lluvioso, con probabilidad de tormentas. La máxima temperatura será de 85 grados, a pesar de los vientos y la lluvia. Las condiciones del tiempo se extienden a todo el sur de Florida.
preview
Huracán María
Gobernador Rick Scott dice que Florida se prepara para una masiva llegada de puertorriqueños
El gobernante indicó que hay tres centros de acogida preparados, además de otras medidas para la llegada de puertorriqueños afectados por el paso del huracán María.
preview
Salud
¿Qué es la depresión posparto y cómo se puede manejar?
Melinda Ortega, especialista en salud mental, explica cuáles son los síntomas depresivos que pueden presentar las mujeres después de tener un hijo. Dice, además, cómo se pueden manejar estos sentimientos. Asegura que es importante pedir ayuda.
preview
Tiroteos
Realizan vigilia en Las Vegas para orar por las víctimas del tiroteo
La noche del lunes se realizó una misa y una vigilia en Las Vegas, para orar por las víctimas del tiroteo registrado la noche del domingo. Mientras tanto, las autoridades revelan más detalles sobre cómo fue planeada la masacre.
preview
Pronóstico
Martes soleado y de temperatura moderada en Nueva York
La temperatura máxima para hoy será de 70 grados, aunque podría haber sensación térmica un poco por encima. Desde el miércoles y hasta el final de la semana aumenta el calor.
preview
Asaltos y Robos
Buscan a cuatro sospechosos de un violento robo a un hombre 69 años en Brooklyn
Los sospechosos golpearon al hombre de 69 años y lo arrastraron por el suelo, para luego llevarse los 50 dólares que tenía. La policía de Nueva York pide la colaboración de la comunidad para dar con el paradero de los sujetos.
preview
Criminalidad y Justicia
Vuelve a corte el joven acusado de apuñalar a dos compañeros en una escuela de El Bronx
El joven de 18 años es acusado de apuñalar mortalmente a un compañero y dejar gravemente herido a otro, en un aparente caso de acoso escolar. Este martes volverá a corte, y mientras tanto es vigilado para evitar un eventual suicidio.
preview
Tiroteos
Todo lo que debe saber sobre el tiroteo en Las Vegas, la peor masacre en la historia de EEUU
Las autoridades han revelado más detalles sobre cómo se llevó a cabo el mortal tiroteo en Las Vegas. El principal sospechoso, Stephen Paddock, sigue siendo investigado. Nueva York y otras ciudades del mundo reforzaron la seguridad.
preview
Hispanos
La mujer que pasó de sufrir de hipometabolismo a ser instructora de acondicionamiento físico
Fuerza, disciplina y ejercicio son palabras que acompañan desde hace más de una década la vida de María Guerra. Tras su primer embarazo comenzó a padecer de hipometabolismo y llegó a pesar hasta 100 libras. Ahora tiene su propio gimnasio en Irvine, California, donde ha transformado otras vidas.
preview
Dreamers
Talleres sobre DACA, a toda máquina antes de la fecha límite de renovación
En los próximos dos días se multiplicarán esfuerzos para que los dreamers aplicables puedan acceder a la acción diferida por dos años más. Expertos recomiendan a los solicitantes ser muy minuciosos con los documentos ya que, ante cualquier error, podrían quedarse por fuera del programa.
preview
Tiroteos
Así entrenan las autoridades de Los Ángeles para casos como el del tiroteo en Las Vegas
Con simulacros de situaciones como las vividas en la masacre de Las Vegas, agencias del orden del sur de California entrenan constantemente. La oficina del Alguacil del condado de Los Ángeles disponen de videos diseñados para educar y entrenarlos a todos.
preview
Tiroteos
En medio del temor, Las Vegas trata de regresar a la normalidad tras el tiroteo
Las calles aledañas al hotel Mandalay Bay se encuentran acordonadas y muchos han llegado hasta allí para dejar flores en memoria de las víctimas. Algunos negocios han abierto como un día cualquiera, mientras que otros han servido como lugares estratégicos para que la gente done sangre en favor de los heridos.
preview
Inmigración
Cientos de mexicanos en Nueva York tuvieron un emotivo reencuentro con sus familias
El programa ‘Raíces de Puebla’ llevó a cabo esta iniciativa para que personas, que han sido separadas de sus seres queridos por situaciones de inmigración, puedan volver a sonreír junto a los suyos.
Shows Más
preview 0:43
Mira Quien Baila
Ana Patricia confiesa cómo la cortaron justo antes de San Valentín
La presentadora de Despierta América reveló a sus seguidores el momento en que un viejo amor de su infancia rompió su corazón justo antes del día de los enamorados.
preview 2:46
Despierta América
Se empiezan a conocer los rostros de las víctimas fallecidas en la masacre en Las Vegas
Durante el lunes en la noche hubo decenas de vigilias en distintos estados. A la vez, ciudadanos de todo el país donan sangre y contribuyen con ofrendas monetarias para ayudar a los damnificados de esta masacre.
preview 1:48
Despierta América
El último video de Karla Luna antes de morir fue este emotivo mensaje lleno de esperanza
La 'lavandera morena' Karla Luna perdió la batalla contra el cáncer el pasado 28 de septiembre, pero un par de semanas antes grabó este mensaje lleno de motivación y esperanza para todos sus seguidores.
preview 1:40
Despierta América
Luis Fonsi envía todo su cariño y apoyo a las víctimas del terrible tiroteo en Las Vegas
El cantante Luis Fonsi, refiriéndose al tiroteo que dejó más de 50 muertos en Las Vegas, aseguró que como población no podemos acostumbrarnos a escuchar ese tipo de noticias, y que el mundo debe cambiar para bien.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
preview 1:49
Noticias
Crece tensión en Cataluña con jornada de huelga por represión policial durante el referéndum
Dos días después del referéndum independentista, organizaciones independentistas y sindicatos convocaron una jornada de huelga, con seguimiento en sectores como el transporte, el comercio, la estiba o la agricultura, cortes de carreteras y movilizaciones ciudadanas.
preview
Huelgas
Cataluña agrega presión a España con una huelga por la arremetida policial durante el referéndum independentista
La crisis política desatada en España tras la realización de una consulta secesionista el pasado domingo, donde 800 votantes resultaron heridos por arremetida policial que buscaba impedirlo, profundiza el conflicto con una paralización convocada por el gobierno y los sindicatos catalanes.
Chicago Ideas Week
Conferencias
Todo lo que necesitas saber sobre Chicago Ideas Week 2017
Conoce detalles de este evento en el que personalidades del mundo de la política, los negocios y la industria del entretenimiento estarán en la Ciudad de los Vientos para debatir ideas.
preview 7:01
Despierta América
Conozca la hispana a quien su sueño de visitar Las Vegas se convirtió en una pesadilla
La modelo colombiana Karen Castro narra los momentos de terror y confusión que vivió en medio del tiroteo que se presentó en Las Vegas durante la noche del domingo. La joven asegura que ha sentido un continúo estrés ante las secuelas psicológicas que le ha dejado esta masacre.
Más Deportes Más
Cavani Neymar
Fútbol
Cavani sobre diferencias con Neymar: "Son cosas del fútbol, se arreglan en vestuario"
Las diferencias entre el charrúa y el brasileño se evidenciaron con la riña entre los dos para saber quién cobraría los penales con el PSG.
preview 0:20
Fútbol
¿Será verdad? Cristiano dice que se ve boxeando en 10 años
El futbolista portugués dio esta respuesta a su ex compañero en el Manchester United, Rio Ferdinand, durante una entrevista.
preview 1:06
Despierta América
Acusan a la mamá de Rafa Márquez de tener vínculos con el narcotraficante 'El Tío'
La señora Rosa Alicia Álvarez, madre del futbolista Rafa Márquez, está siendo investigada por las autoridades mexicanas por tener supuestos nexos con el narcotraficante Raúl Flores 'El Tío'.
The Last Emperor: Trump visits Puerto Rico chicharito.jpg
Fútbol
'Chicharito' Hernández: "Mi carrera me ha costado uno y la mitad del otro"
El futbolista mexicano del West Ham dio respuesta a algunos tweets que los aficionados enviaron a la cuenta del equipo.