Entre 2009 y 2016 el edificio administrativo del colegio Rebsamen tuvo varias ampliaciones en la azotea.
EXCLUSIVE: Collapsed school in Mexico earthquake was under investigation for construction irregularities

EXCLUSIVE: Collapsed school in Mexico earthquake was under investigation for construction irregularities

Several modifications were made to the building, such as the construction of a large apartment on the roof with marble and steel fixtures. At least 19 children and seven adults died when the school collapsed during the Sept 19 earthquake.

Peniley Ramírez (Univision),
Gerardo Reyes (Univision)
Entre 2009 y 2016 el edificio administrativo del colegio Rebsamen tuvo varias ampliaciones en la azotea.

The Enrique Rebsamen private school in the south of Mexico City, which became a symbol of the tragedy that followed the Sept 19 earthquake, was under investigation in 2014 and 2015 for breaches of building codes, officials have told Univision Investiga.

The irregularities could be related to several modifications that were made to the building that collapsed, leaving 19 children and seven adults dead. Among these alterations is the construction of a spacious apartment on the roof where the school's principal, Mónica García Villegas, lived with a relative. Univision News tried to contact García Villegas but was unable to locate her.

An apartment was built of the roof of the Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City, where the school principal lived, according to neighbors.

Univision News requested an analysis by a civil engineer, Alberto López Acevedo, who pointed out alterations to the building made between 2009 and 2016.

"In an image of 2009 one can clearly see a small room on the roof, but if we go to images of 2015, there is clearly already an important extension of that room. And if we go to 2016 you see even a kind of roof garden,'' said the engineer.

Univision Investiga obtained exclusive photographs of the interior of the apartment, taken during the rescue works which show windows, doors and a roof terrace made of steel and marble flooring. However, in the historical images of the building there is no sign of reinforcements being made to the facade or the supporitng columns, the engineer pointed out.

"All this adds weight. It is more than evident that the structure was not prepared for the addition of an extra floor," said López Acevedo.

A senior military source with engineering knowledge, who requested anonymity, told Univision Investiga that it was not normal for a structure of that size to exist on the school.

"Normally the law allows us to build a room for the night caretaker, but not something that big," the military source said.

In the picture on the left you can see the windows, doors and steel roof of the rooftop apartment at the Rebsamen school. On the right, the rubble from marble floors and walls can be seen.

The investigations took place during the previous administration of the Tlalpan municipality where the school is located. Univision requested an interview with Claudia Sheinbaum, a current councilwoman in Tlalpan who is running to head the Mexico City government, but her media respresenative said the request was still being considered when this article was published.

