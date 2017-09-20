publicidad
Latin America

Interactive photos: Mexico City before and after the earthquake

Interactive photos: Mexico City before and after the earthquake

At least 40 buildings collapsed due to the powerful 7.1 earthquake that shook the Mexican capital Sept 19. These images show the before and after of structures that fell.


Slide the cursor over the image to compare the photos

Por:
David Maris (Univision),
Juanje Gómez (Univision)
Álvaro Obregón 286, CDMX
Condesa neighborhood (Google Maps / Getty Images)
Patricio Sanz, CDMX
Del Valle Centro neighborhood (Google Maps / Getty Images)
Medellín and San Luis Potosí, CDMX
Roma neighborhood (Google Maps / Getty Images)
Amsterdam and Laredo, CDMX
Hipódromo neighborhood (Google Maps / Getty Images)
Presidente Miguel Alemán Viaduct and Tanana, CDMX
Roma neighborhood (Google Maps / Getty Images)
Prolongaación Petén, CDMX
Prolongaación Petén, CDMX
Santa Cruz Atoyac (Google Maps / Getty Images)
Enrique Rébsamen school, CDMX
Enrique Rébsamen school, CDMX
Fresnos neighborhood (Google Maps / Univision)


En fotos: Fuerte terremoto estremece México
Terremoto México
Vista aérea de un edificio colapsado en la Ciudad de México. Más de 40 edificios resultaron afectados severamente por el violento movimiento. Foto: Efe | Univision
Estas fotograf&iacute;as pueden herir su sensibilidad.
Estas fotografías pueden herir su sensibilidad. Foto: Univision | Univision
Terremoto México
Un sobreviviente es rescatado de un edificio en la Colonia Condesa, Ciudad de México. Foto: Ap | Univision
Terremoto México
La cifra de víctimas ya supera los dos centenares. Foto: Efe | Univision
Las labores de rescate continuaron durante la noche.
Las labores de rescate continuaron durante la noche. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Terremoto México
La iglesia de Santiago Apóstol en la población de Atzala, Puebla, afectada por el terremoto. Foto: Efe | Univision
Terremoto México
El último informe de las autoridades indica que hay por lo menos 217 fallecidos: 86 en Ciudad de México, 71 en Morelos, 43 en Puebla, 12 en el estado de México, 4 en Guerrero y 1 en Oaxaca. Foto: Reuters | Univision
Terremoto México
El más reciente informe de las autoridades indica que hay por lo menos 217 fallecidos: 86 en Ciudad de México, 71 en Morelos, 43 en Puebla, 12 en el estado de México, 4 en Guerrero y 1 en Oaxaca. Foto: Efe | Univision
Las labores de rescate continuaron durante la noche.
Hay reportes de al menos dos escuelas derrumbadas. En una de ellas murieron 32 niños. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Terremoto México
Rescatistas asisiten a un sobreviviente en Colonia del Valle, Ciudad de México.
 Foto: Ap | Univision
Terremoto México
Vista aérea de los restos del edificio que colapsó en la Colonia Condesa, Ciudad de México. Foto: Reuters | Univision
Terremoto México
Un voluntario pide silencio a los presentes cerca de las labores de rescate, para poder escuchar los llamados de los sobrevivientes.
 Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Terremoto México
Rescatistas, voluntarios y perros tras los sobrevivientes del terremoto. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Terremoto México
Un rescatista busca sobrevivientes entre las placas de cemento apiñadas. Foto: Reuters | Univision
Terremoto México
Rescatistas buscan sobrevivientes del terremoto entre placas de concreto de un edificio, apiñadas unas sobre otras. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Terremoto México
Un perro entrenado para olfatea los restos de un edificio que se derrumbó en Ciudad de México, para intentar localizar sobrevivientes.
 Foto: Reuters | Univision
Terremoto México
Obreros, voluntarios y rescatistas continúan buscando sobrevivientes durante la noche en Puebla, al sur de la Ciudad de México. Foto: Reuters | Univision
Terremoto México
Rescatistas y residentes ayudan a los sobrevivientes. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Terremoto México
Un bombero explora en los escombros en busca de un sobreviviente del sismo. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Voluntarios ayudan a remover escombros de un edificio que colaps&oacute;...
Voluntarios ayudan a remover escombros de un edificio que colapsó en Ciudad de México. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Una multitud de rescatistas y voluntarios buscan a sobrevivientes de un...
Una multitud de rescatistas y voluntarios buscan a sobrevivientes de un edificio que resultó derribado en Ciudad de Mexico. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Una mujer herida durante el sismo es asistida por param&eacute;dicos en...
Una mujer herida durante el sismo es asistida por paramédicos en la ciudad de México.
 Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Voluntarios ayudan a remover escombros de un edificio que colaps&oacute;...
Los rescatistas piden silencio para poder escuchar a las víctimas bajo los escombros. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Voluntarios ayudan a remover escombros de un edificio que colaps&oacute;...
Voluntarios ayudan a remover escombros de un edificio que colapsó en Condesa, en la Ciudad de México.
 Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Una mujer herida durante el sismo es asistida por rescatistas en la ciud...
Una mujer herida durante el sismo es asistida por rescatistas en la ciudad de México.
 Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Voluntarios exploran un edificio colapsado en Colonia Roma, en busca de...
Voluntarios exploran un edificio colapsado en Colonia Roma, en busca de sobrevivientes del sismo. Foto: Ap | Univision
Voluntarios celebran brevemente el rescate de dos personas de un edifici...
Voluntarios celebran brevemente el rescate de dos personas de un edificio que colapsó en la Colonia Roma, Ciudad de México. Foto: Ap | Univision
Una toma de a&eacute;rea de la ciudad de M&eacute;xico, luego del podero...
Una toma de aérea de la ciudad de México, luego del poderoso sismó que la sacudió. Foto: Efe | Univision
Voluntarios ayudan a remover escombros de un edificio que colaps&oacute;...
Voluntarios ayudan a remover escombros de un edificio que colapsó en Ciudad de México. El Servicio Sismológico Nacional informó que el sismo ocurrió a las 01:14 pm, tiempo del Centro de México.
 Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Rescatistas sacan de los escombros de un edificio colapsado a una person...
Rescatistas sacan de los escombros de un edificio colapsado a una persona herida durante el terremoto.
 Foto: Ronald Schemidt/Getty Images | Univision
Rescatistas sacan de los escombros de un edificio colapsado a una person...
Rescatistas sacan de los escombros de un edificio colapsado a una persona herida durante el terremoto.
 Foto: Getty Images | Univision
La polic&iacute;a federal mexicana public&oacute; esta fotograf&iacute;a...
La policía federal mexicana publicó esta fotografía de la Autopista México – Acapulco, que colapsó en el kilómetro 109. Foto: @PoliciaFedMx/Twitter | Univision
Seg&uacute;n medios locales, hay zonas del centro de Ciudad de M&eacute;...
Según medios locales, hay zonas del centro de Ciudad de México con viviendas agrietadas y hay reportes de casas derrumbadas parcialmente. Foto: Ronald Schemidt/Getty Images | Univision
Voluntarios ayudan a remover escombros de un edificio que colaps&oacute;...
Voluntarios ayudan a remover escombros de un edificio que colapsó en Ciudad de México. El Servicio Sismológico Nacional informó que el sismo ocurrió a las 01:14 pm, tiempo del Centro de México.
 Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Personal de rescate busca sobrevivientes en un edificio que se derrumb&o...
Personal de rescate busca sobrevivientes en un edificio que se derrumbó con el sismo.
 Foto: Ronaldo Schemidt/Getty Images | Univision
Varios pacientes fueron evacuados de un hospital de la capital mexicana,...
Varios pacientes fueron evacuados de un hospital de la capital mexicana, luego del fuerte sismo.
 Foto: Efe | Univision
Algunas personas se han reportado heridas y est&aacute;n siendo asistida...
Algunas personas se han reportado heridas y están siendo asistidas por los cuerpos de rescate.
 Foto: Reuters | Univision
El Servicio Sismol&oacute;gico Nacional en M&eacute;xico registr&oacute;...
El Servicio Sismológico Nacional en México registró un fuerte sismo en México con una magnitud de 7.1. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
A&uacute;n se desconoce si hay v&iacute;ctimas, pero im&aacute;genes de...
Aún se desconoce si hay víctimas, pero imágenes de medios locales muestran destrucción en distintos puntos de la ciudad. Foto: REUTERS | Univision
El Servicio Sismol&oacute;gico Nacional en M&eacute;xico registr&oacute;...
El Servicio Sismológico Nacional en México registró un fuerte sismo en la capital del país con una magnitud de 7.1. Foto: Ronald Schemidt/Getty Images | Univision
Terremoto México
Protección Civil Nacional dijo que por el momento no se reportan daños en Ciudad de México, pero imágenes en medios y redes sociales por internet daban cuenta de algunos en edificaciones, como vidrios rotos y rajaduras en paredes.
 Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Algunas personas se han reportado heridas y est&aacute;n siendo asistida...
Algunas personas se han reportado heridas y están siendo asistidas por los cuerpos de rescate.
 Foto: Getty Images | Univision
El terremoto ocurri&oacute; poco despu&eacute;s de que M&eacute;xico hic...
El terremoto ocurrió poco después de que México hiciera un gran simulacro nacional de sismos para recordar el ocurrido en 1985 que dejó miles de muertos. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Miles de personas permanecen en las calles despu&eacute;s del terremoto.
Miles de personas permanecen en las calles después del terremoto.
 Foto: Efe | Univision
Pedazos de fachada de algunos edificios cayeron sobre los autos.
Pedazos de fachada de algunos edificios cayeron sobre los autos.
Foto: Getty Images | Univision
A&uacute;n se desconoce si hay v&iacute;ctimas, pero im&aacute;genes de...
Aún se desconoce si hay víctimas, pero imágenes de medios locales muestran destrucción en distintos puntos de la ciudad. Foto: REUTERS | Univision
Un edificio en llamas en la Ciudad de M&eacute;xico, luego del fuerte si...
Un edificio en llamas en la Ciudad de México, luego del fuerte sismo.
 Foto: Reuters | Univision
Destrozos en el aeropuerto internacional de la ciudad de M&eacute;xico.
Destrozos en el aeropuerto internacional de la ciudad de México. Foto: @Enrique_Acevedo | Univision
Terremoto México
Protección Civil Nacional dijo que por el momento no se reportan daños en Ciudad de México, pero imágenes en medios y redes sociales por internet daban cuenta de algunos en edificaciones, como vidrios rotos y rajaduras en paredes.
 Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Terremoto México
Protección Civil Nacional dijo que por el momento no se reportan daños en Ciudad de México, pero imágenes en medios y redes sociales por internet daban cuenta de algunos en edificaciones, como vidrios rotos y rajaduras en paredes.
v Foto: Getty Images | Univision

