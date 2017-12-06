publicidad
Residentes del sur de California abandonan una zona afectada por los incendios.
Incendios

Lo que debes saber durante los incendios: albergues, cierres de escuelas y carreteras

Lo que debes saber durante los incendios: albergues, cierres de escuelas y carreteras

Más de 230,000 personas han sido obligadas a evacuar sus viviendas en los condados de Los Ángeles y Ventura. Aquí encontrarás toda la información desde las vías que debes evitar hasta los refugios habilitados para ir con tu familia y mascotas en caso de ser uno de los evacuados.

Por: Univision
Video: Incendios llegan al corazón de Los Ángeles y causan miles de evacuaciones Univision

LOS ÁNGELES, California. Miles de residentes del sur de California se han visto afectados por los devastadores incendios que arden fuera de control en la región. Aquí te compartimos listas de los albergues disponibles para los evacuados, escuelas y autopistas cerradas y otros recursos útiles.

Autopistas y carreteras cerradas

Todos los carriles de la autopista 405 (sur y norte) fueron abiertos nuevamente, pero las autoridades advierteron que no habrá acceso para entrar o salir de la carretera desde la Sepulveda hasta la calle Skirball.

Albergues en el condado de Ventura

Bomberos mantienen en pie sus labores para combatir el incendio Thomas que ha calcinado 65,000 acres de terreno. Aproximadamente 50,000 personas fueron obligadas a desalojar sus hogares y se han reportado 150 estructuras destruidas. La contención del siniestro sigue en 0%, según los más recientes datos de las autoridades.

- Ciudad de Ventura - Ventura County Fairgrounds at Miners Building (Cruz Roja, inlcuye un refugio para animales y mascotas) | 10 West Harbor Blvd, Ventura, CA 93001
- Ciudad de Ojai - Nordhoff High School (Cruz Roja) | 1401 Maricopa Hwy, Ojai, CA 93023
- Ciudad de Oxnard - Oxnard College Gymnasium (Cruz Roja) | 4000 Rose Avenue Oxnard, CA 93033
- Ciudad de Santa Paula - Santa Paula Community Center, Santa Paula, CA 93060
- Ciudad de Fillmore - Veteran's Memorial Bldg | 511 2nd Street, Fillmore, CA
- UC Santa Barbara - Santa Barbara Multi Activity Center | 552 University Road, Santa Barbara, CA

Albergues el condado de Los Ángeles

Centros para los afectados por el incendio Skirball:
- Delano Recreation Center | 15100 Erwin Street in Van Nuys
- Balboa Recreation Center | 17015 Burbank Boulevard in Van Nuys
- Van Nuys/Sherman Oaks Recreation Center | 14201 Huston Street in Sherman Oaks
- Westwood Recreation Center |1350 Sepulveda Boulevard in Westwood

Centros para los afectados por el indendio Creek:
- Branford Recreation Center | 13306 Branford Street, Arleta
- Sylmar Recreation Center | 13109 Borden Ave, Sylmar
- Sun Valley Recreation Center | 8133 Vineland Ave., Sun Valley
- Granada Hills Recreation Center | 16730 Chatsworth St. Granada Hills
- Stonehurst Recreation Center | 9901 Dronfield Ave., Sun Valley
- Valley Plaza Recreation Center | 12240 Archwood St. North Hollywood
- North Hollywood Recreation Center | 11430 Chandler Blvd., North Hollywood
- Chatsworth South Recreation Center | 22360 Devonshire St. Chatsworth
- Van Nuys Sherman Oaks Recreation Center | 14201 Huston St. Sherman Oaks
- Mason Recreation Center | 10500 Mason Ave. Chatsworth

Para animales y mascotas:
- Agoura Camp Bow Wow (perros) | 29348 Roadside Dr, Agoura Hills
- Sunland Park (mascotas pequeñas) | 8651 Foothill Blvd
- West Valley Animal Shelter (mascotas pequeñas) | 20655 Plummer Street 91311
- East Valley Animal Shelter (mascotas pequeñas) | 14409 Vanowen Street
- Pierce College (caballos) | 6201 Winnetka Ave, 91371
- Antelope Valley Fairgrounds (caballos) | 2551 W Avenue H, Lancaster

Albergues disponibles en Sylmar para los desplazados por el incendio Creek Univision


Escuelas cerradas en Los Ángeles

El Distrito Escolar Unificado de Los Ángeles (LAUSD) anunció el cierre de más de 50 planteles escolares a causa de los incendios. La lista de las escuelas cerradas se actualizó este miércoles a las 10:27 de la mañana.

Zona oeste
- Community Elementary Magnet Charter School
- Kenter Canyon Elementary School
- Roscomare Road Elementary
- Brentwood Elementary Science Magnet (estudiantes han sido enviados a Dorsey High School)

Zona noroeste
- Apperson Street Elementary School
- Brainard Elementary School
- Broadous Elementary School
- Broadous Early Education Center
- Cesar Chavez Learning Academy
- Coughlin Elementary School
- Dyer Elementary School
- El Dorado Elementary School
- Evergreen Continuation High School
- Fernangeles Elementary School
- Gridley Elementary School
- Haddon Early Education Center
- Haddon Elementary School
- Harding Elementary School
- Herrick Elementary School
- Hubbard Elementary School
- Maclay Middle School
- Mission Continuation High School
- Morningside Elementary School
- Mount Gleason Middle School
- Mount Lukens Continuation High
- Mountain View Elementary School

- O’Melveny Elementary School
- Olive Vista Middle School
- Osceola Elementary School
- Pacoima Early Education Center
- Pacoima Middle School
- Pinewood Avenue Early Education Center
- Pinewood Avenue Elementary School
- Plainview Academic Charter Academy
- San Fernando Early Education Center
- San Fernando Elementary School
- San Fernando High School
- San Fernando Institute of Applied Media
- San Fernando Middle School
- Sharp Elementary School
- Stonehurst Avenue Elementary School
- Sun Valley High School
- Sun Valley Middle School
- Sunland Elementary School
- Sylmar Elementary School
- Sylmar High School/Sylmar Biotech
- Sylmar Leadership Academy
- Telfair Early Education Center
- Telfair Elementary School
- Vaughn Early Education Center
- Vena Elementary School
- Verdugo Hills Senior High School
- Vinedale Elementary School
- Vista Del Valle Elementary School

Escuelas charter

- Alliance Marine-Innovation & Technology 6-12 Complex
- Bert Corona Charter School
- Bert Corona Charter High School
- Birmingham Community Charter High School
- Celerity CardinalCelerity Palmati
- CHAMPS Charter High School
- Discovery Charter Preparatory School
- Fenton Avenue Charter School
- Fenton Primary CenterFenton STEM Academy
- Fenton Leadership Academy
- Girls Athletic Leadership School Los Angeles
- Lashon Academy
- Magnolia 4, Magnolia 5. Magnolia 6, Magnolia 7, Magnolia 8
- Montague Charter Academy
- N.E.W. Academy Canoga Park
- New Village Girls Academy
- North Valley Military Institute College Preparatory Academy
- Pacoima Charter SchoolPalisades Charter High School
- PUC Lakeview Charter Academy
- PUC Community Charter Elementary School
- PUC Community Charter Middle School
- PUC Community Charter Early College High School
- PUC Inspire Charter Academy
- PUC Nueva Esperanza Charter Academy
- PUC Lakeview Charter High School
- PUC Triumph Charter Academy
- PUC Triumph Charter High School
- Valley Charter Elementary
- Valley Charter Middle School
- Valor Academy Elementary School

- Valor Academy Middle School
- Valor Academy High School
- Vaughn Next Century Learning Center

En fotos: Incendios fuera de control obligan a la evacuación de miles de residentes del sur de California
James y Josie Ralstin evac&uacute;an su casa de Ventura por el incendio...
James y Josie Ralstin evacúan su casa de Ventura por el incendio Thomas. Foto: AP Foto/Noah Berger | Univision
Incendio California Santa Paula
Los incendios forestales en el condado de Ventura se expanden rápidamente y amenazan cientos de viviendas. Al menos 27,000 personas han evacuado sus hogares. Foto: Reuters | Univision
Incendio California Santa Paula
Las duertes ráfagas de los vientos de Santa Ana alimentan el fuego y dificultan que los equipos de extinción empleen medios aéreos para combatirlo desde el aire. Foto: Reuters | Univision
Incendio California Santa Paula
Una estructura en llamas por el fuego impulsado por el viento en Santa Paula. Foto: Reuters | Univision
Incendio California Santa Paula
Bomberos luchan contra el fuego en Ventura. El Departamento de Bomberos del condado de indicó que el incendio ha consumido hasta ahora 45,000 acres. Foto: Reuters | Univision
Incendio California Santa Paula
Más de 1,000 bomberos intentan combatir el fuego que se expande rápidamente. Foto: Reuters | Univision
Incendio California Santa Paula
Al menos un miembro del equipo resultó herido al ser impactado por un auto mientras luchaba contra el fuego. Foto: Reuters | Univision
Incendio california Santa Paula
Las autoridades afirman que el incendio ha consumido vegetación que no se había quemado en décadas. Foto: Ap | Univision
Incendio california Santa Paula
El incendio comenzó el lunes 4 de diciembre y creció violentamente en las horas siguientes. Foto: Ap | Univision
Incendio California Santa Paula
Una casa arde en una ladera del condado Ventura. Los vientos han empujado el fuego hacia las ciudades de Santa Paula y Ventura, donde viven unas 140,000 personas. Foto: Reuters | Univision
Incendio California Santa Paula
"Estamos tratando de controlarlo desde los bordes y apagarlo lo más rápido posible", dijo el bombero Jason Hodge al diario Los Angeles Times. Foto: Reuters | Univision
Incendio California Santa Paula
El fuego ha sido avivado por ráfagas de viento de más de 50 millas por hora que se espera que continúen en la zona junto con baja humedad a lo largo de la semana, según el pronóstico del Servicio Meteorológico Nacional. Foto: Reuters | Univision
Incendio California Santa Paula
El Departamento de Bomberos del condado de Ventura indicó que el incendio ha consumido hasta ahora 31,000 acres y los vientos están aumentando, por lo que esperan que la situación podría empeorar. Foto: Reuters | Univision
Incendio California Santa Paula
Restos de autos quemados en un camino rural de Santa Paula. Foto: Reuters | Univision
Incendio California Santa Paula
Las localidades de Ventura y Santa Paula han declarado emergencia local. Foto: Reuters | Univision
Incendio California Santa Paula
Un residente falleció al volcar su vehículo mientras trataba de escapar. "Sacamos a mis hijos primero", dijo Melissa Grisales a ABC 7 en Los Ángeles. "Bastante aterrador, realmente. No pensé que iba a llegar a eso, pero estoy empezando a preocuparme mucho", agregó. Foto: Reuters | Univision
Incendio California Santa Paula
Los centros de evacuación han sido abiertos. Cientos de familias huyeron en la noche con solo minutos de aviso, sin poder llevarse consigo muchas pertenencias. Foto: Reuters | Univision
Incendio California Santa Paula
Se desconoce el motivo que desató el fuego. La sequía y los vientos con ráfagas de entre 25 a 50 millas por hora avivaron las llamas y las expandieron rápidamente. Foto: Reuters | Univision
Incendio California Santa Paula
Una vivienda totalmente quemada en Santa Paula. "El fuego está avanzando hacia la ciudad de Ventura estamos tratando de adelantarnos con las evacuaciones", dijo en rueda de prensa Mark Lorenzen, jefe del Departamento de Bomberos de Ventura. Foto: Reuters | Univision
Incendio California Santa Paula
Al menos 83,000 residentes en el condado de Santa Bárbara y 180,000 en el de Ventura se quedaron sin energía eléctrica durante la noche. Foto: Reuters | Univision
Incendio California Santa Paula
Las localidades de Ventura y Santa Paula han declarado emergencia local. Foto: Reuters | Univision
Incendio California Santa Paula
Al menos 15o estructuras ya han sido destruidas por el fuego. Foto: Reuters | Univision
