publicidad
Israel Solano, an American soldier, hoped to regularize his father&#39;s immigration status but his attempt ended in deportation.
Immigration

EXCLUSIVE: "The 'Migra' is outside my house, I love you": the last call an American soldier received before his father was deported

EXCLUSIVE: "The 'Migra' is outside my house, I love you": the last call an American soldier received before his father was deported

Israel Solano, spent more than three years in the U.S. Armed Forces and tried to sort out the immigration status of his undocumented father. But a past error led to his deportation.

Liliana Cadavid
Por:
Liliana Cadavid
Israel Solano, an American soldier, hoped to regularize his father&#39;s...
Israel Solano, an American soldier, hoped to regularize his father's immigration status but his attempt ended in deportation.

HOUSTON, Texas - The father of a U.S. soldier, Francisco Javier Solano, was deported to Mexico on Monday after living more than two decades in Texas without legal immigration papers.

A previous deportation order put him on the immigration authorities' radar after his eldest son, Israel, who was born in the United States and was in the Armed Forces for more than three years, filed an application to try to regularize his status.

The application was approved in 2015 and the elder Solano received his employment authorization and social security card. However, the letter of approval included a paragraph stating that "a current deportation order is in the beneficiary's file" and it recommended that a copy of the letter be kept for presentation to an immigration judge if necessary.

Lea este articulo en español

Israel Solana, 25, told Univision's Houston affiliate, News 45, that he was motivated to file for residency in the hope that his father could finally live and work without concern in the United States, where he made a home and started his own business. However, he did not count on a mistake that his father made in the past that resulted in his regularization petition to be denied, and his eventual deportation.

On May 31, the young soldier, who is married and has a daughter, received a call from his father early in the morning. He thought he was calling on his way to pick him up to go to work at their family floor remodeling and interior decoration business.

Instead, on the other end of the line he heard the father asking him to look after the family, finish their pending jobs, and take care of the business.

publicidad

"I was still somewhat asleep. I got up and said, 'What are you talking about?' He said, 'The Migra (slang for U.S. immigration authroities) is outside my house, I love you.' And I hung up the phone," Israel Solano recalled.

His father had traveled to Mexico in 2003 for a family affair and when he tried to re-enter the United States he was arrested at a border control post and immediately expelled.

According to Israel Solano, his father hired someone to get him back across the border in a vehicle. The smuggling vehicle, whcih was carrying several undocumented immigrants, told border agents at the checkpoint that they were all U.S. citizens. But when the officer requested verifying documentation he realized that they were lying.

From that time Francisco Solano's name was registered by immigration authorities as having been deported and lying about being a citizen.

Since his father's arrest, Israel Solano has been unable to sleep. He feels that by "wanting to fix it," as he puts it, he ended up incriminating his father.

"We are who we are because of him, and thwey took that away from one day to the next ... it's not fair. And then I was willing to give my life for this country and that's how they repay me, it is not right," said Israel Solano, trying to hold back tears.

Immigration attorney Raed Gonzalez explained to Univision that in the Solano case, despite having received approval from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), what his petition did was alert immigration authorities and give them an address to go and find the applicant, who had a standing deportation order.

Relacionado
Wendy and Roberto Paulino
U.S. man gets 'left at altar' after his fiancé is deported to El Salvador
After twice trying and failing to marry his high school sweetheart, Robert Paulino got word this morning that his bride-to-be has been deported back to El Salvador.

Regularizing status after a deportation

In most cases, an undocumented person who lives in the United States and has an unenforced deportation order cannot get their immigration status regularized in the country, according to Gonzalez, the attorney. "It can only be sorted out if the person leaves the country and processes the application through a consulate," he said.

In the case of Solano, who re-entered the country after being deported and lied about citizenship, "there is nothing that can be done," Gonzalez added.

In some cases, when a son has served in the military he may request that the status of his undocumented parents be legalized, but only when there is no deportation order, he said.

"Obama created 'parole in place', a kind of immigration relief that allows military relatives to enter the U.S. legally to regularize their status.

Portraits of immigrants seeking compassion in the Trump era
Retratos Miedo
31 years in the USA: A DUI committed 20 years ago put this undocumented Mexican in danger of deportation which he fears could take place at any time. "My children are Americans, I have been paying my taxes since 1986, two decades ago I made a mistake, for which I have already been punished." Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
10 years in the USA: The husband of this undocumented Mexican immigrant has been in an ICE detention center for five months and is about to be deported. "I am very afraid of being deported and leaving my children alone. A week ago I stopped migrating, save me because I was going with my girls, who are US citizens. " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
16 years in the USA. She came to the country as a one-year-old baby from Guatemala. She is a beneficiary of DACA and studies nursing at university. "My father is in danger, and we are prepared for anything. There is a lot of fear, I know many people who do not leave the house. " Foto: David Maris | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Retratos Miedo
14 years in the USA. He arrived aged 8 from Mexico. After graduating from high school he worked in the fields to help his family. He is now a DACA beneficiary and is studying civil engineering. "If they take away the DACA permit, after having had the privilege of being able to study, where would we be? Would it all have been in vain? " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
Born in the United States, 16 years ago. Her parents were deported and have been in Colombia for six years. Since then she has lived with her guardian, also responsible for other children of deported parents. "I do not want to wait until I'm 21 to try to bring them to be with me, I really miss them, we want to be together." Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
28 years in the USA. She arrived from Guatemala in 1989. Her husband was deported five years ago. Now she cares for her five American children alone. She worries that with the new regulations her children will lose the benefits of public assistance and, if she were deported, her children would be left without parents in their own country. Foto: David Maris | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Retratos Miedo
14 years in the USA. Undocumented. "I am very afraid and we have to inform ourselves to protect us. We all have many doubts. " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
17 years in the USA. This undocumented Nicaraguan woman has two daughters. The oldest is a Dreamer and a DACA beneficiary, while the youngest is a U.S. citizen. "My greatest fear is that one day they knock on the door and take me away. We are preparing for anything. We will issue a power of attorney so that my eldest daughter can send me my young daughter if I am deported. It hurts to lose the opportunities that her birth country gave her, but I do not have the courage to leave her (in the US). " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
24 years in the USA. An American citizen since 2008. "I was also an undocumented immigrant, and it is my duty to help those who have not been able to get regularized and feel threatened. There is a lot of injustice and discrimination against us Hispanics. Citizens must go out and vote. " Foto: David Maris | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Retratos Miedo
17 years in the USA. She arrived from Guatemala aged two. She is a beneficiary of DACA and fears that her undocumented parents will one day not come home. She worries that the DACA program she is enrolled in will be suspended and she will be kicked out of her political science course at university. "In my town people who do not have documents are terrified, I got tired of hoping. We ourselves must do something, we have always worked hard." Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
15 years in the USA. He arrived from Honduras aged four. He is covered by the DACA program and was arrested for possessing marijuana, which is a misdemeanor in the state where he lives. He was referred to immigration authorities before going through a legal process and seeing a judge. He was about to be deported, but thanks to his lawyers and the support of his community, he received parole. "I had no plans in Honduras, I never knew the country, I have lived all my life here ... I love my parents, it's great to be with you again." Foto: David Maris | Univision
Relacionado
Guadalupe Plascencia
"If you are American, where are your papers?" That was ICE's question after arresting a Hispanic citizen
Guadalupe Plascencia claims she was arrested by immigration agents in California who did not believe that she was a citizen after she showed her drivers license. The ACLU has filed a complaint with ICE.
publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Wendy and Roberto Paulino
26 may, 2017 | 01:44 PM
U.S. man gets 'left at altar' after his fiancé is deported to El Salvador
Tim Rogers
Watch this mother and daughter reunite in Mexico after 25 years
01 jun, 2017 | 09:01 AM
Watch this mother and daughter reunite in Mexico after 25 years apart
Damià S. Bonmatí
publicidad
Popular videos Más
'Nueva York en un Minuto': autoridades tienen bajo custodia al sospechos...
Nueva York en un Minuto
'Nueva York en un Minuto': autoridades tienen bajo custodia al sospechoso de disparar a un niño en la cabeza en El Bronx
En un minuto también te informamos que este martes los residentes de New Jersey acuden a las urnas para elegir el sucesor del gobernador Chris Christie. Entre tanto, el gobernador de Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rosselló, habló en exclusiva con Univison sobre la consulta de estatus impulsada por el gobierno para el 11 de septiembre.
Pronóstrico viajero martes 6 de junio
Univision 23 Dallas
Pronóstrico viajero martes 6 de junio
Nuestro meteorólogo Albert Martínez nos adelanta el pronóstico del tiempo para este martes 6 de junio a nivel nacional para ver que podamos seguir las lluvias en diferentes zonas del país.
Consulado de México ofrece un "botón de emergencia" para los connacional...
Inmigración
Consulado de México ofrece un "botón de emergencia" para los connacionales en aprietos migratorios
Sergio Tovar, cónsul de prensa del consulado general de México en Los Ángeles, explica que el "botón de emergencia" es una de las opciones que ofrece la aplicación oficial. Pone en contacto a los mexicanos con la red consular en todo EEUU, para recibir ayuda o cualquier otra información.
En Un Minuto:  Las noticias más importantes del día
Univision 45 Houston
En Un Minuto:  Las noticias más importantes del día
Resumen noticioso de los hechos más relevantes en el ámbito local, estatal y nacional.
'Chicago en un Minuto': el sistema de trenes celebra sus primeros 125 años
Chicago en un Minuto
'Chicago en un Minuto': el sistema de trenes celebra sus primeros 125 años
En un minuto también te informamos que el sistema operado por la Autoridad de Tránsito de Chicago, CTA, fue inaugurado en 1892 y hoy en día se posiciona como uno de los más grandes del país que presta su servicio a la ciudad y a cerca de 40 comunidades vecinas. Con motivo del aniversario, CTA prestará servicios gratuitos en dos de sus vagones más emblemáticos por la ruta de Loop.
Alcalde Garcetti considera triste e ignorante que EEUU haya salido del a...
Entrevistas
Alcalde Garcetti considera triste e ignorante que EEUU haya salido del acuerdo del cambio climático
El mandatario de Los Ángeles habla sobre cuidado del ambiente, empleos amigables con el planeta, indigencia, y otros temas que inciden en la ciudad. Les envió un mensaje de progreso a los jóvenes que se están graduando en esta temporada.
Dos mujeres se fueron de compras con las tarjetas de crédito robadas a u...
Estafa y Fraude
Dos mujeres se fueron de compras con las tarjetas de crédito robadas a una maestra en Fountain Valley
Cuando la maestra hizo el reporte, las mujeres ya habían gastado cerca de 5,000 dólares. La policía investiga si las mujeres, que quedaron captadas en cámara, fueron las que robaron las tarjetas o alguien lo hizo por ellas.
Jammin J Javi got a chance to sit down and talk to Lucky Joe
KXTN 107.5 FM
Jammin J Javi got a chance to sit down and talk to Lucky Joe
Jammin J Javi and Lucky Joe talk about his real name and the story behind it all!
¿Cuándo se habla de sudor excesivo y cuáles son los beneficios de sudar?
Salud
¿Cuándo se habla de sudor excesivo y cuáles son los beneficios de sudar?
La doctora Cristina Acosta dice que sudar tiene varios beneficios, pero cuando la sudoración es excesiva hay que revisar la salud. Conozca las señales que debería tener en cuenta para saber cuándo ir al médico.
'Miami en un Minuto': al hospital regional de Kendall fue trasladada la...
Miami en un Minuto
'Miami en un Minuto': al hospital regional de Kendall fue trasladada la niña que fue atacada por un perro
En un minuto también te contamos que la policía está tras la pista de un hombre que fue captado por cámaras de seguridad intentando entrar de forma violenta a una casa en el suroeste de Miami-Dade. Entre tanto, las autoridades buscan a un hombre para entrevistarlo por su presunta relación con un robo a mano armada en una estación de servicio en Davie.
El alcalde Héctor O’Neill deja su cargo luego de más de 20 años al frent...
Gobierno
El alcalde Héctor O’Neill deja su cargo luego de más de 20 años al frente de Guaynabo
El secretario general del Partido Nuevo Progresista nos habla sobre su respuesta a la renuncia del alcalde de Guaynabo, Héctor O’Neill.
'Dallas en un Minuto': un día caluroso y húmedo, el pronóstico del clima...
Dallas en un Minuto
'Dallas en un Minuto': un día caluroso y húmedo, el pronóstico del clima para este martes
Para este martes se esperan cielos despejados en el área metropolitana con calor, mucha humedad en el ambiente y sin lluvias. El pronóstico también señala que habrá temperaturas de 80 grados en la tarde y se esperan máximas de 90 grados.
Departamento de Educación de California ofrece todos los datos de las es...
Tecnología
Departamento de Educación de California ofrece todos los datos de las escuelas a través de una aplicación
La aplicación permite acceder a información detallada de todas las escuelas públicas del estado, además permite a los usuarios localizar planteles cercanos y conocer su progreso académico. Es gratuita y está disponible para Android y IOS.
'Nueva York en un Minuto': buscan a un hombre que le disparó a un niño d...
Nueva York en un Minuto
'Nueva York en un Minuto': buscan a un hombre que le disparó a un niño de cinco años de edad en la cabeza en El Bronx
En un minuto también te informamos que las autoridades andan tras la pista de un asaltante sexual en El Bronx que habría perseguido a una mujer para ofrecerle dinero a cambio de favores sexuales. Entre tanto, revelaron imágenes de dos hombres que golpearon a un adolescente de 15 años de edad tras negarse a entregar su bicicleta.
'Área de la Bahía en un Minuto': estudio revela caída en hábitos de cons...
Área de la Bahía en un Minuto
'Área de la Bahía en un Minuto': estudio revela caída en hábitos de consumo de hispanos por miedo a órdenes ejecutivas migratorias de Trump
En un minuto también te informamos que se debate un plan para mejorar el tráfico en la zona donde la ruta 380 se junta con la autopista 101, la idea es agregar un carril en cada sentido. Entre tanto, un hombre que recibió al menos un disparo de los agentes de policía se encuentra fuera de peligro. El sujeto es sospechoso de conducir un auto reportado como robado.
Estudiantes de Arcadia reciben entrenamiento en C.P.R. para responder an...
Salud
Estudiantes de Arcadia reciben entrenamiento en C.P.R. para responder ante una emergencia
Doctores, enfermeras y paramédicos han compartido la técnica de resucitación que los estudiantes de preparatoria pueden utilizar para salvarle la vida a alguien durante el verano, en caso de ser necesario.
Shows Más
¿Un viejo amor ni se olvida ni se deja? Escucha la increíble historia de... 6:40
Despierta América
¿Un viejo amor ni se olvida ni se deja? Escucha la increíble historia de María Antonieta Collins
¿Será cierto que el primer y único amor nunca se olvida? Escucha la increíble historia de María Antonieta Collins, quien se reencontró con un viejo amor del pasado.
Maria Antonieta Collins devela detalles de su pasado familiar y va tras... 8:11
Aquí y Ahora
Maria Antonieta Collins devela detalles de su pasado familiar y va tras los misterios de sus antepasados
Por décadas, la periodista de Univision Maria Antonieta Collins se preguntó por qué sólo conoció 2 abuelos. De sus antepasados maternos, ambos inmigrantes mexicanos, tenía pocos detalles hasta este viaje a Los Ángeles, donde pudo reconstruir su propia historia.
Madre hispana se convirtió en activista contra la violencia después de l... 2:56
Primer Impacto
Madre hispana se convirtió en activista contra la violencia después de la pérdida de su hijo
Su hijo fue asesinado en un tiroteo en Chicago, y ahora ella trabaja incansablemente para acabar con la violencia por armas de fuego en todo el país.
Julián Gil desmiente conversación con Marjorie de Sousa con esta imagen 4:42
Despierta América
Julián Gil desmiente conversación con Marjorie de Sousa con esta imagen
El actor argentino reiteró que sabe de la salud de su hijo por la prensa y no por su expareja. Asimismo, publicó la conversación completa con Marjorie y otras más con periodistas que le preguntaron en su tiempo por el pequeño Matías.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Alerta en París: Un hombre ataca con martillo a un agente cerca de la ca... 3:27
Edicion Digital
Alerta en París: Un hombre ataca con martillo a un agente cerca de la catedral de Notre Dame
El sujeto habría tenido la intención de atacar a varios policías que se encontraban en el lugar, pero uno de los uniformados reaccionó y le disparó. El hombre fue trasladado al hospital y las autoridades adelantan las investigaciones, sin descartar que sea un ataque terrorista. Las personas que estaban dentro de la catedral están siendo evacuadas.
Momentos del video musical de 'Despacito'.
Hispanos
El fenómeno 'Despacito': lo que el triunfo de una canción en español dice del Estados Unidos de hoy
La canción del puertorriqueño Luis Fonsi, catapultada por un remix de Justin Bieber, lleva cuatro semanas en el número 1 de la lista Billboard, marca muy poco común para un tema en español. Algunos interpretan su éxito como una victoria para los latinos; otros no son tan optimistas.
Por: María Sánchez Díez
La Loter&iacute;a de Visas activa el fraude migratorio en Estados Unidos.
Inmigración
Advierten en Dallas sobre llamadas en las que un supuesto operador del 911 pide verificar el estatus migratorio
El departamento de la policía de Dallas destacó que ninguno de sus empleados solicita información confidencial por teléfono para determinar si alguien está legalmente en el país.
Imagen del interior de Notre Dame durante el incidente donde se ve a la...
Sucesos
Policía de París dispara contra un atacante que intentó agredir con un martillo a un agente en Notre Dame
Las autoridades respondieron ante el ataque de un agresor que, según la prensa francesa, golpeó con un martillo a un oficial. La fiscalía antiterrorista ha abierto una investigación.
Más Deportes Más
Patrick Vieira expresa optimismo antes del NY Derby.
MLS
Patrick Vieira desmiente rumores sobre una posible salida de New York City FC
Tras reportes de interés por parte del St. Etienne de la Ligue 1, el técnico francés aseguró que no tiene intenciones de abandonar su cargo en Nueva York.
Al futbolista egipcio Ranadan Sobhi le jugaron una broma y acabó pateand... 0:17
Fútbol
Al futbolista egipcio Ranadan Sobhi le jugaron una broma y acabó pateando al actor
¿Tierras movedizas, un monstruo y gritos femeninos? Así acabó la pesada broma a este jugador.
EXCLUSIVE: "The 'Migra' is outside my house, I love you": the last call...
MLS
Kendall Waston, la versátil “bestia” de los Whitecaps que llega a reforzar a Costa Rica en su mejor momento
El espigado defensa y capitán de Vancouver logra elogios y protagonismo gracias a una capacidad técnica poco común para un jugador de su tamaño.
blizzard
eSports
Una ley en China obligó a Blizzard a “regalar” sus loot boxes
Claro que es un regalo condicionado a una compra, así que muy gratis no es.