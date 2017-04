Barack Obama aboga por los inmigrantes en su primer acto público desde que terminó su presidencia

Before he traveled the world on tour with Calle 13 and for his latest album and documentary, rapper René Pérez Joglar aka Residente had barely left his native Puerto Rico, only traveling as far as Walt Disney World in Florida. For the first episode of U-LAB's podcast, Residente told U-LAB Music's Nuria Net of his creative process and his earliest memories as a writer: "I was creative since I was a kid, I remember writing when I was in first grade," he said. "The teacher asked us to write stories and I wrote a story and it was very funny. Since I was a kid I've been writing."