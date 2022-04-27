Univisionarios, Reglas de votación y preguntas frecuentes
How do I vote?
Voting may be done only over the internet as described below.
Vote online through www.univisionarios.com/vota. Select only one (1) of the ten (10) contestants for whom you wish to vote and confirm your vote. If you vote correctly, you will see a message on your screen thanking you for voting. You may vote only once a day. Voting using different email addresses or identities is strictly prohibited.
You can also access the site via your phone, by going to www.univisionarios.com/vota on a mobile browser. Data rates may apply.
Who can vote?
Anyone can vote but only votes generated within the 50 US States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico will be counted as online votes.
When can I vote?
The voting period begins July 10, 2022 at 00:00 AM ET and closes on July 30, 2022 at 11:59 PM ET. Votes submitted outside of the voting period will not be counted.
How much does it cost to vote?
Online voting at www.univisionarios.com/vota is free except for your standard internet access charges or data charges if you are using a web browser on your mobile device. Please check with your internet and/or data provider(s) as access charges and/or data rates may apply.
How many times can I vote?
See the How do I vote? section above.
I am having trouble voting online at www.univisionarios.com/vota – why?
Although the Internet can handle huge volumes of vote submissions simultaneously, there may be times when your local service provider (or wireless carrier if on a mobile device) may not be able to handle every attempt due to the sheer volume. If you are trying to vote during the voting period but it isn’t processing your attempt, check your internet or wireless connection, as that is the most common cause of vote submission issues. Please be patient and try again.
How do I find out the results?
The results of the public voting will be revealed during Univisionarios gala, which currently is scheduled to be broadcast on September 22nd.
Voting procedures are subject to change at the Show producer’s sole discretion and without notice.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
The Producer reserves the right to disqualify, block, and/or remove any vote that for any reason whatsoever, including without limitation, votes cast using automated software, with multiple email accounts, with multiple identities, and/or via any device or any ploy to vote multiple times, or votes that in any way alter or try to alter the voting process.
You will need to provide your email address as part of the voting process. The email address that you submit, as well as any other personally identifiable information that you submit, will be collected, stored and used in accordance with Univision’s privacy policy, which can be found here: https://www.univision.com/global/privacy-policy-en
As part of the voting process and in accordance with the voting rules, should you decide to participate then you hereby agree to provide the limited data requested. Voting, of course, is voluntary. However, if you decide not to provide your email address, unfortunately you will not be able to vote.