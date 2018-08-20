Univision Contigo

Univision teams up with student journalists to tackle social justice issues

Univision Contigo and Rise Up: Be Heard selected three student journalists from California State University, Fullerton to create short form video reports about a social justice topic.
Por: Vania Patino,Regina YurritayBrenda Villa,
20 Ago 2018 – 3:49 PM EDT

This summer, Univision and Cal State Fullerton’s College of Communications partnered on a student video competition to amplify the work of young Latinx journalists. Students were invited to pitch a short digital video about a social justice topic of their choosing, and three winners were selected by Univision staff and CSUF faculty in May.

The selected students then spent their summer reporting and producing their projects with editorial supervision provided by mentors from Rise Up: Be Heard, UCI’s journalism and diversity program for young people in California.

The student videos explore the topics of immigrant labor rights, juvenile justice, and violence against transgender immigrants, told through the lens of those directly impacted.

Vania Patino’s video tells the story of Yolanda Granados, a widowed immigrant and street vendor in Los Angeles who chose to become an activist and organizer in the growing movement to legalize street vending in her city and across California.

Regina Yurrita’s video features Josue Pineda, who entered the criminal justice system at the age of 17 after being arrested for carrying a gun — but was able to break the cycle of recidivism and turn his life around with the help of a supportive community organization in Santa Ana, California.

Brenda Villa reported on violence perpetrated against transgender immigrants, both in their home countries and in prisons and immigration detention centers in the U.S. Her video features Bamby Salcedo and Raiza Hernandez, former victims of violence who are now transgender immigrant activists.

RELACIONADOS:Derechos LGBTIndocumentadosHispanosDerechos de la MujerDerechos humanos

Lo Último

Larry Nassar fue transferido de una prisión de Arizona a Oklahoma porque sus abogados afirman que fue agredido

El videíto: La manualidad perfecta para tu perro entrometido

Caravana exige justicia para amparados por el TPS

Investigan la caída de una avioneta en las calles del norte Phoenix

Atención clientes de Dish: Encuentren un servicio de televisión ahora y recuperen sus canales. Click aquí para conocer más