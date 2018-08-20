Univision teams up with student journalists to tackle social justice issues

This summer, Univision and Cal State Fullerton’s College of Communications partnered on a student video competition to amplify the work of young Latinx journalists. Students were invited to pitch a short digital video about a social justice topic of their choosing, and three winners were selected by Univision staff and CSUF faculty in May.

The selected students then spent their summer reporting and producing their projects with editorial supervision provided by mentors from Rise Up: Be Heard, UCI’s journalism and diversity program for young people in California.

The student videos explore the topics of immigrant labor rights, juvenile justice, and violence against transgender immigrants, told through the lens of those directly impacted.

Vania Patino’s video tells the story of Yolanda Granados, a widowed immigrant and street vendor in Los Angeles who chose to become an activist and organizer in the growing movement to legalize street vending in her city and across California.

Regina Yurrita’s video features Josue Pineda, who entered the criminal justice system at the age of 17 after being arrested for carrying a gun — but was able to break the cycle of recidivism and turn his life around with the help of a supportive community organization in Santa Ana, California.