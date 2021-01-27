The Most In-Demand Jobs of 2021: The Need for Skilled Workers Is on the Rise!

For many people, a good New Year's resolution is to be better prepared to enter the job market with increased opportunities.

This new year take the first step! Register for the course of your dreams, take advantage of the fact that you can get your certificate or diploma in only one to two years, depending on the skills you want to learn.

Visit careerinayear.com for more information on how to register for a course, whether it’s completely online or in-person, in one of the 7 technical colleges or 14 certified adult education centers throughout the United States.

These options, along with a flexible schedule, make it very easy for you to enroll and be a little closer to your goal of getting the perfect job.

First of all, find out which sectors are hiring, and which are the most sought-after courses and/or skills of 2021 that require professional and technical training through their respective certifies or licenses:

Healthcare, for example. Historically, jobs in the health sector are in high demand and well-paid.

And it isn’t just specialist physicians that are needed: other in-demand skills include, but are not limited to, biomedical equipment repair, licensed practical nurse practitioner, surgical technician, dietetic management and supervision, medical assistant, and dental assistant. Any of those calling you?

Auto and airplane mechanics. For many people, mechanics isn’t just a job, it’s a passion.

Luckily, the automotive and aviation industry is constantly growing and in 2021 there will be many more available spaces for new talent in automotive service technology, collision repair, aviation maintenance, diesel engine mechanics, and even marine mechanics if you are passionate about all things related to the sea.

The choices are infinite, cosmetology and hairdressing are always great fields for starting a new business and even become your own boss. These are also skills that can be gained in only one or two years.

General adult education is a priority, and we all benefit from having the proper educations foundation and being well prepared. At adulteducationworks.com you can learn English as a second language and/or obtain your GED® (high school qualification). You just need to be over 16 years old and not be enrolled in high school. Visit our website to get more information about general adult education programs.

Last but not least, at adulteducationworks.com and careerinayear.com you can apply for financial aid. Those who qualify can receive help with tuition costs and graduate free of student loan debt.