publicidad
United States

Racists should "Get Out," Air Force Academy head tells cadets

Racists should "Get Out," Air Force Academy head tells cadets

The Air Force Academy is investigating racial slurs found Monday on dorm message boards of five African American cadets at the Academy’s Preparatory School.

Por: Univision
"Lárguense", dice director de la Academia de Aviación militar a los racistas tras incidente Univision

“If you can’t treat someone from another race or different color skin with dignity and respect, then you need to get out,” Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt Gen Jay Silveria blunty told cadets on Thursday after the racial slurs were found at its preparatory academy.

"If you can’t treat someone with dignity and respect, then get out," he insisted in a videotaped address to the cadets and faculty that he encouraged them to record with their cellphones and disseminate.

The speech has been shared more than 20,000 times on Facebook. The tweet from the U.S. Air Force has also gone viral with more than 4,000 shares.

The U.S. Air Force Academy reports that racial slurs were found Monday on dorm message boards of five African American cadets at the preparatory school.

“If you’re outraged by those words, then you’re in the right place," Silveria said.

“That kind of behavior has no place at the Prep School, has no place at USAFA and has no place in the United States Air Force,” Silveria said.

Silveria said it would be "tone deaf" not to relate the racial slurs at the academy to "what is going on in our country," mentioning recent incidents such as a Nazi protest in Charlottesville, North Carolina and racial tension in Ferguson, Missouri after a police-related shooting of a black man.

Silveria instead recommended talking about issues and focusing on the "power of diversity."

“It’s the power that we come from all walks of life, that we come from all parts of this country, that we come from all races, that we come from all backgrounds, gender, all make-up, all upbringing,” he said. “The power of that diversity comes together and makes us that much more powerful.”

publicidad


publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
preview 2:00
29 sep, 2017 | 12:00 AM
The island that lost communication: Puerto Rico
Racists should "Get Out!" Air Force Academy head, Lt Gen Jay Silveria, t...
27 sep, 2017 | 02:20 PM
Mountains of hurricane debris: what to do with it all?
David Adams
publicidad
Popular videos Más
preview
Huracán María
Exclusive video: The devastating path of Hurricane Maria across Puerto Rico, from Yabucoa to San Juan
Two reporters from Univision News followed the track of Hurricane Maria, starting from the southeast where the eye made landfall all the way to the capital. This is what they saw from the road ...
preview
VIDEO: A swollen river rages through streets after the passage of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico
An "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane, Maria made landfall near Yabucoa in southeast Puerto Rico, causing widespread flooding across the U.S. territory of 3.4 million inhabitants. Maria caused rivers to flood all over the island. This video was taken in Guayama, on the south coast.
preview
“The building is about to come down, the walls opened up,” says witness of Mexico’s earthquake
After a strong earthquake shook Mexico City, thousands of people evacuated their homes. The epicenter was 7.5 miles southeast of Axochiapan, in the state of Morelos.
preview
In video: 24 hours tracking Irma from space.
Had Irma tracked 50 miles further north along Cuba's coast, the results could have been dramatically different, meteorologists say, causing devastation to the densely populated Greater Miami region. Also by tracking up Florida's west coast close to the shoreline deprived Irma of the warm Gulf water that fuels storms. Here is a compilation of the hurricane satellite images shared by NASA on social media.
preview
DACA
What is the program known as DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals)?
The program was established in 2012 by President Barack Obama to protect certain undocumented immigrants from deportation.
In Honduras, they ran for their lives. In the U.S., they're dodging depo...
Immigration
In Honduras, they ran for their lives. In the U.S., they're dodging deportation.
Nilsa Huete is an undocumented Honduran immigrant living in Key West, Florida. In the last five months, five of her family members have been arrested by agents from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Now she’s fighting against the deportation of her daughter and brother.
preview
Ku Klux Klan
"People were just proud that finally a white man (Trump) took back the office," a KKK member tells Univision's Ilia Calderón
Christopher Barker, leader of the 'Loyal White Knights' of the Ku Klux Klan and his wife Amanda Barker discussed their views on President Donald Trump during an exclusive interview for Aquí y Ahora.
preview
Ku Klux Klan
"We're going to burn you," a KKK leaders threatens Univision's Ilia Calderon.
That's what Christopher Barker, leader of the KKK's 'Loyal White Knights,' told Univision's late night news anchor in an interview for Aquí y Ahora. "To me you're a ni**er," he added.
preview
Ilia Calderon
"We killed 6 million Jews, 11 million (undocumented immigrants) is nothing," a KKK leader tells Univision News
Those were the words of Christopher Barker, a leader of the Ku Klux Klan's 'Loyal White Knights' during an interview with Univision's late night news anchor, Ilia Calderon, for the show Aquí y Ahora.
preview
Ku Klux Klan
"I'm not a racist," the answer a KKK leader gave to Ilia Calderon
During an interview with Chris Barker, a leader of Ku Klux Klan's 'Loyal White Knights,' the Univision News anchor sought answers to questions about the group's beliefs on race.
preview
These tunnels look like drug routes but they’re not: they were created by the Border Patrol
Univision got exclusive access to the Border Patrol's only facility in the country where agents train to search for tunnels used to transport drugs and other illicit materials, in Nogales, Arizona.
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Politics
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Although the deportation numbers for Donald Trump's administration have kept pace with the Obama administration, images of operatives and arrests, hate attacks on different minorities, and the President's own pronouncements have triggered alarms in the immigrant community ... and fear. One of Trump's most vocal campaign promises has begun to come true. And we are not talking about the physical wall, but a deeper, taller and more effective one: the wall of fear.
Ney Alvarez
This is how Canada received a Salvadoran family fleeing deportation from...
News in English
This is how Canada received a Salvadoran family fleeing deportation from the US
Jose Castillo's fear since Donald Trump became president turned into terror. The man who lived in the U.S. for more than 15 years fled his home country after gangs threatened to kill him. A few months ago, he stopped driving and sought shelter at a church in New York. From there, he asked the Canadian government for asylum.
EXCLUSIVE: The high school speech by Stephen Miller that offended studen...
Donald Trump
Exclusive video: The high school speech by Stephen Miller that offended students, and got him thrown off stage
The young White House adviser who is one of the president's preferred spokesmen once ran for election at his California high school. His stump speech was found racially offensive by many students as you can see in this video obtained exclusively by Univision. He was escorted off the stage by high school staff.
The evolution of the U.S.-Mexico border
México
The evolution of the U.S.-Mexico border
This is the story of how land along the frontier between the U.S. and Mexico passed through Spanish and Mexican hands before becoming part of the United States. In those days there was no wall.
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
Immigration
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
In the dairy industry in Wisconsin, at the heart of the Rust Belt where Donald Trump won by a landslide, more than half of the workers are immigrants and most of them are undocumented. No American citizen wants to do the hard work they do.
Shows Más
preview 4:06
Despierta América
Ana Patricia dejará el alma en la pista de baile para ayudar a niños con discapacidad
La fundación que Ana Patricia escogió para ayudar en Mira Quién Baila es la de Teleton, la cual rehabilita y ayuda a niños con discapacidad en todo el país. Y ella misma afirmó que lo dará en la pista todo para poder ganar.
preview 1:27
Despierta América
¿Qué hacía Crystal Harris, esposa de Hugh Hefner, el día de la muerte del magnate?
La viuda del millonario Hugh Hefner está en el ojo del huracán: el día en que su esposo murió, ella se encontraba hablando de vestidos de novia en sus redes sociales.
preview 4:23
Despierta América
Perdió su casa y con música sanó su alma: escucha la historia de 'la violinista en el albergue'
La joven Karla Luna, de tan sólo 13 años, perdió su casa en el terremoto que azotó a México el pasado 19 de septiembre. Pero lejos de sentirse triste, tomó su violín y tocó hasta llegar al alma de todos los damnificados con quienes compartía el albergue.
preview 0:31
Despierta América
Estado de Morelos, México, cobrará póliza por 30 millones de dólares contratada en caso de terremotos
Morelos fue el estado más afectado por el fuerte sismo de 7,1 que sacudió al país hace una semana. Sin embargo, a pesar de cobrar el dinero, este no sería suficientes, teniendo en cuenta que las casas a reconstruir serían al menos 22,000.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
preview 3:19
Procedimientos Médicos
¿Qué precauciones se deben tomar antes de someterse a un procedimiento cosmético?
El doctor Daniel Linares dice que lo primero es buscar un cirujano confiable, y averiguar su experiencia en el procedimiento al que se quiere someter. Habla sobre las opciones cosméticas que existen, y los casos en las que son recomendables.
breaking
América Latina
EEUU se prepara para retirar más diplomáticos de su embajada en Cuba
Medios nacionales informan que el Departamento de Estado anunciará este viernes el retiro de más de la mitad de su personal en La Habana tras los misteriosos ataques sónicos que dejaron con daño cerebral permanente a varios funcionarios.
preview 1:00
Área de la Bahía en un Minuto
'Área de la Bahía en un Minuto': dos personas murieron en un incendio de una casa móvil en San Leandro
En un minuto también te informamos que una persecución policiaca por varias ciudades terminó con la detención de un hombre en Hayward. El sujeto secuestró al conductor de un auto convertible. Entre tanto, la policía sigue tras la pista del propietario de un vehículo que atropelló a un niño de 3 años de edad y que se dio a la fuga en Richmond.
preview 0:40
Accidentes
En video: Un conductor ocasionó un violento accidente en California y huyó del lugar
En video se puede ver el momento del fuerte accidente en el que tres personas resultaron heridas. La policía busca al conductor, que huyó de la escena.
Más Deportes Más
Rafael Márquez
Fútbol
Rafa Márquez podría volver a las canchas pronto, pero… sin derecho a cobrar
El abogado del jugador señaló que el Departamento del Tesoro podría conceder un permiso especial para que vuelva a las canchas.
preview 2:29
Liga MX
Jornada 12: revancha entre Tigres y Chivas y duelo de equipos revelación
La decimosegunda fecha de la liga MX ofrecerá choques muy interesantes que pueden empezar a sentenciar la clasificación. Lobos BUAP frente a León y Pachuca contra Necaxa entre los juegos que no te puedes perder.
Donald Trump
Deportes
Donald Trump acusa a dueños de NFL de tener miedo a los jugadores
El Presidente de Estados Unidos volvió a pedir que se tomen acciones "drásticas" contra quienes se arrodillan en la interpretación del himno nacional.
Sergio Agüero
Fútbol
Agüero estaría dos meses fuera por accidente sufrido en taxi tras concierto de Maluma
El delantero se habría fracturado una costilla al chocar contra un poste el taxi en el que viajaba tras asistir al concierto en Amsterdam.