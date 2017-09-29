Racists should "Get Out," Air Force Academy head tells cadets

The Air Force Academy is investigating racial slurs found Monday on dorm message boards of five African American cadets at the Academy’s Preparatory School.

“If you can’t treat someone from another race or different color skin with dignity and respect, then you need to get out,” Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt Gen Jay Silveria blunty told cadets on Thursday after the racial slurs were found at its preparatory academy.

"If you can’t treat someone with dignity and respect, then get out," he insisted in a videotaped address to the cadets and faculty that he encouraged them to record with their cellphones and disseminate.

The speech has been shared more than 20,000 times on Facebook. The tweet from the U.S. Air Force has also gone viral with more than 4,000 shares.



"If you can't treat someone with dignity and respect--then you need to get out."-Lt. Gen. Jay B. Silveria, Superintendent @AF_Academy pic.twitter.com/njCktv5Fmp — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) September 28, 2017

“If you’re outraged by those words, then you’re in the right place," Silveria said.

“That kind of behavior has no place at the Prep School, has no place at USAFA and has no place in the United States Air Force,” Silveria said.

Silveria said it would be "tone deaf" not to relate the racial slurs at the academy to "what is going on in our country," mentioning recent incidents such as a Nazi protest in Charlottesville, North Carolina and racial tension in Ferguson, Missouri after a police-related shooting of a black man.

Silveria instead recommended talking about issues and focusing on the "power of diversity."

“It’s the power that we come from all walks of life, that we come from all parts of this country, that we come from all races, that we come from all backgrounds, gender, all make-up, all upbringing,” he said. “The power of that diversity comes together and makes us that much more powerful.”



