publicidad
United States

Mountains and mountains of hurricane debris: what to do with it all?

Mountains and mountains of hurricane debris: what to do with it all?

It will take months to dispose of an estimated 20 million cubic yards of debris after Hurricane Irma, and that's just the dead tree branches, officials say. Some counties plan to turn it into mulch and compost, while a small portion may get turned into electricity.

Univision digital reporter
Por:
David Adams
Hurricane Irma snapped brnaches and downed thousands of trees across Flo...
Hurricane Irma snapped brnaches and downed thousands of trees across Florida, from Key West to Jacksonville. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
1 / 19
Mountains and mountains of hurricane debris: what to do with it all? k...
Clean up crews began work in Key Biscayne, Florida the day after Irma passed. Debris contractors are working from sunrise to sunset, seven days a week to clear the streets.
2 / 19
Mountains and mountains of hurricane debris: what to do with it all? g...
Debris includes large tree trunks like this one blown down in Grapetree Drive, Key Biscayne. Photo by David Adams
3 / 19
Deslizar Aqui >
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Mountains and mountains of hurricane debris: what to do with it all? i...
Some sidewalks were left completely blocked by Hurricane irma debris.
4 / 19
Mountains and mountains of hurricane debris: what to do with it all? i...
Nelson Rivera, 23, from El Salvador, clearing Hurricane Irma debris in Key Biscayne. Photo by David Adams
5 / 19
Mountains and mountains of hurricane debris: what to do with it all? i...
After a while the debris starts to dry and turn brown created a fire hazard.
6 / 19
Deslizar Aqui >
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Mountains and mountains of hurricane debris: what to do with it all? i...
Residents are asked to pile up debris by the curbsides to avoid blocking streets. Contractors began picking up the debris last week to take it to one of several collection points for mulching. Photo by David Adams
7 / 19
Mountains and mountains of hurricane debris: what to do with it all? j...
Johnny Lopez, 41, is a debris collector with Ojito Waste Services in Hialeah. In Palm Beach County alone 400 debris trucks were contracted to remove an estimated three million cubic yards of waste. Photo by David Adams
8 / 19
Mountains and mountains of hurricane debris: what to do with it all? i...
Johnny Lopez picking up debris. It takes skills to operate the claw on his truck.
9 / 19
Deslizar Aqui >
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Mountains and mountains of hurricane debris: what to do with it all? i...
Debris being unloaded at a collection site in Crandon Park, near Miami, to be turned into mulch.
10 / 19
Mountains and mountains of hurricane debris: what to do with it all? i...
Cody Gray, from Ohio, is one of the drivers contracted to help clear the Hurricane Irma debris. Gray said he was contracted before Irma and was waiting at the Georgia border for Irma to pass before driving 18 hours to South Florida the next day.
11 / 19
Mountains and mountains of hurricane debris: what to do with it all? d...
A truck dumps hurricane debris at Doral Park in west Miami, one of several debris management sites around Miami-Dade County. Photo by David Maris.
12 / 19
Deslizar Aqui >
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Mountains and mountains of hurricane debris: what to do with it all? c...
Another hurricane debris collection site in Crandon Park, near Miami. It's estimated that debris in Miami-Dade County alone amounts to three million cubic yards, or 500,000 tons. Photo by David Adams.
13 / 19
Mountains and mountains of hurricane debris: what to do with it all? i...
One of the many mountains od Hurricane Irma debris in Miami-Dade County. Photo by David Adams
14 / 19
Mountains and mountains of hurricane debris: what to do with it all? m...
This is what the hurricane debis look like after it's been through the mulching machine. Mulch is used to control garden weeds and is also used to cover landfill to control odors and vermin. Photo by David Adams
15 / 19
Deslizar Aqui >
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Mountains and mountains of hurricane debris: what to do with it all? f...
The grinder is fed debris constantly from sunrise to sunset. It will be working for two to three months grinding Hurricane Irma waste into mulch for use in gardens and farms. Photo by David Adams.
16 / 19
Mountains and mountains of hurricane debris: what to do with it all? f...
This moile caterpuillar grinder weighs 20 tons and is 60-feet long. Photo by David Adams.
17 / 19
Mountains and mountains of hurricane debris: what to do with it all? f...
Each truckload of debris is measured by an inspector. The county pays contractors between $8 to $15 per cubic yard of debris. Depending on its size a truck can carry 25-50 cubic yards. Photo by David Adams.
18 / 19
Deslizar Aqui >
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Mountains and mountains of hurricane debris: what to do with it all? d...
These ducks waddle unperturbed in a Miami Lakes park where Hurricane Irma debris is being mulched by a massive grinding machine. Photo by David Adams
19 / 19
Has Visto
The big Florida mulch: cleaning up after Hurricane Irma, step by step (IN PHOTOS) The big Florida mulch: cleaning up after Irma, step by step
publicidad

Galerías relacionadas

Mountains and mountains of hurricane debris: what to do with it all? a...
Volunteers collect aid for hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico
Mountains and mountains of hurricane debris: what to do with it all? c...
In photos: This is what Hurricane María left behind in Puerto Rico

Think pyramid-sized mountains of debris, on a scale of the pharaohs.

That's what Florida county waste disposal officials are looking at in the clean up after Hurricane Irma.

For residents geting tired of dead vegetation browning in piles by curbsides, the bad news is it will take months to collect and dispose of.

"We are estimating three months to get it all cleared," said Willie Puz, spokesman for the Palm Beach County Solid Waste Authority, adding that Irma left an estimated three million cubic yards of debris just in the Palm Beaches. "We are asking all our residents to be patient," he added.

A survey by Univision of the counties most hit by Irma found varying estimates around the state: more than four million cubic yards on the west coast in Collier County (Naples), three million cubic yards each in Miami-Dade County and Broward County, two million cubic yards in Monroe County (the Florida Keys), and one million cubic yards in Hillsborough County (Tampa).

In Pinellas County (St Petersburg) officials said they plan to pick up enough debris to fill 4,225 dump trucks. Lee County (Ft Myers) says it has 2,436 miles of county roads that have storm-related horticultural debris to be removed and has 34 bucket trucks busy collecting it.

Florida officials say they are making a tally which could surpass the 20 million cubic yards of debris disposed after Hurricane Andrew in 1992, the state's costliest storm prior to Irma. Roughly speaking that's about six times the size of Egypt's famous Great Pyramid of Giza, which stands 455 feet tall (139 metres), or 6,000 Olympic swimming pools.

publicidad

Among several public health concerns, piles of rotting debris can lead to rodent infestations if left uncollected for weeks, they can also be a fire hazard as they dry, and can cause accidents by creating obstacles on roads and sidewalks.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will reimburse local governments for most of the cost of removal - which could exceed $200 - after President Donald Trump declared a federal emergency ahead of Irma's arrival.

Most counties began collecting the tree debris at designated management sites last week, and are still working out what to do with the waste. Most of it will be ground up and recycled as mulch. distributed to local farms, while a portion may also be burned to make electricity at a handful of "waste-to-energy" facilities around the state.

At one major debris collection site in Miami Lakes, a massive 60-foot-long, 20 ton grinder was at work Sunday, mulching 12 hours a day from sunrise to sunset, seven days a week. "As the trucks arrive we measure how much debris they have," said supervisor Robert Peterson, standing on a hydraulic skylift about 20 feet in the air, as he looked into the bed of a large truck. "We are committed to helping South Florida get back up and running right," added Peterson, who is a contract worker for the major Washington D.C.-based emergency disaster company Witt O'Brien's.

Compared to the last major hurricane to hit Miami, Andrew in 1992, Peterson said "the technology is way better. We can get the work done quick."

publicidad

Most counties say they will do everything possible to avoid throwing it in landfill, partly due to limited space, but also for environmental reasons.

Collier County said its debris removal contractor, AshBritt, will process the material and more than likely send it to farms. "The material will not be put in the Collier County Landfill," said Margie Hapke, a spokesperson for the Public Utilities Department.

Palm Beach contracted 400 trucks, mostly from out of state and has set up a handful of debris collection sites around the county. "Our initial estimate is that is will be for tens of millions of dollars, just for debris clean up," said Puz.

Florida has the nation's largest waste-to-energy capacity, with 11 facilities accounting for more than one-fifth of the nation's electricity generation from municipal solid waste, made up mostly of household garbage.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the United States has 71 waste-to-energy (WTE) plants that generated electricity in 20 U.S. states, with a total generating capacity of 2.3 gigawatts. Florida's $672 million Palm Beach Renewable Energy Facility (REF#2) which opened in 2015 became the first new WTE plant to come online since 1995 and the largest single WTE electricity generator in the United States. Palm Beach has two WTE facilties that can burn 5,000 tons of waste per day, annually generating enough electricity to power about 40,000 homes for a year.

However, the amount of storm-generated debris a WTE facility can accept depends on if it is operating at the capacity set by a Florida State permit, said Sarah Shellabarger, spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). As most facilies run a near-capacity its uinlikely they will be able to burn much of the hurricane debris.

publicidad

That's not a bad thing say some environmentalists who raise concerns about potential air pollution.

"I think mulching is a good idea," said Colleen Castille, a land use and green solutions consultant and former head of Florida's DEP. "The best option is not to have it burned. There's still a lot of pollution. If you can recycle it into the natural eco-system you are better off from an human impact point of view."

Waste officials say the incinerators that power steam turbines are a clean and safe alternative to landfills. In addition to reducing the garbage put in the county landfill, their use will reduce greenhouse gases. However, they prefer burning municipal solid waste as it generates more heat energy than vegetation and is also an effective way of disposing of non bio-degradable plastics.

Broward County says it plans to send it's hurricane debris to a county landfill for disposal. "It will be processed first (into mulch)," according to Notosha Austin, manager of Broward County Solid Waste and Recycling department.

Kimberly Byer, Hillsborough County's Director of Solid Waste Services said the county has two WTE facilities but they are running at near capacity (97 per cent) on regular municipal waste.

"Burning is not really an option for us. Mulching is our best option," she said. Another option was composting, which uses a 50-50 mix of mulch and treated sewage to cover the garbage on landfill sites. "This has a biological use as it seals off the odors (and birds and rats)," Byer said, adding that state regulations require landfills to be covered. "Everything will be mulched. We are trying as much as possible not to use landfill," she added.

publicidad

Miami-Dade County is in a similar situation. It's 77-megawatt facility is operated by Covanta Energy, a private contractor, also operates near capacity.


Some yard waste tips from county waste officers:

* ensure that your piles of yard waste contain only hurricane debris - tree branches, shrubs, palm fronds, etc. Yard waste does not include fencing, decorative borders or other structural material.

* some counties allow residents can take their debris to sites. Check with your county solid waste website.

* place your debris at the curbside as soon as possible.

* there is no need to schedule collection of your hurricane debris pile. Hurricane debris piles will not count against your available bulky waste pickups.

* situate piles at the curb away from fire hydrants, parked cars, utility poles, mailboxes and other personal property that might be damaged by equipment.

* do not put yard debris in bags. Only loose debris will be collected.

More details can be found at these county websites:

Miami-Dade County Solid Waste
Broward County Trash Services
Palm Beach County Solid Waste Authority
Lee County Solid Waste
Collier County Debris
Orange County Debris
Monroe County Debris
Hillsborough County Yard Debdris Collection
Jacksonville Public Works/Solid Waste
Pinellas County Solid Waste
Sarasota County Irma Storm Debris

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Mountains and mountains of hurricane debris: what to do with it all? d...
27 sep, 2017 | 02:06 PM
IN PHOTOS The big Florida mulch: cleaning up after Hurricane Irma, step by step
David Adams
Jos&eacute; Garc&iacute;a Vicente standing by the ruins of his house des...
26 sep, 2017 | 06:19 PM
Why fewer Americans are interested in Hurricane Maria's impact on Puerto Rico, compared to Irma and Harvey
Fernando Peinado
publicidad
Popular videos Más
preview
Huracán María
Exclusive video: The devastating path of Hurricane Maria across Puerto Rico, from Yabucoa to San Juan
Two reporters from Univision News followed the track of Hurricane Maria, starting from the southeast where the eye made landfall all the way to the capital. This is what they saw from the road ...
preview
VIDEO: A swollen river rages through streets after the passage of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico
An "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane, Maria made landfall near Yabucoa in southeast Puerto Rico, causing widespread flooding across the U.S. territory of 3.4 million inhabitants. Maria caused rivers to flood all over the island. This video was taken in Guayama, on the south coast.
preview
“The building is about to come down, the walls opened up,” says witness of Mexico’s earthquake
After a strong earthquake shook Mexico City, thousands of people evacuated their homes. The epicenter was 7.5 miles southeast of Axochiapan, in the state of Morelos.
preview
In video: 24 hours tracking Irma from space.
Had Irma tracked 50 miles further north along Cuba's coast, the results could have been dramatically different, meteorologists say, causing devastation to the densely populated Greater Miami region. Also by tracking up Florida's west coast close to the shoreline deprived Irma of the warm Gulf water that fuels storms. Here is a compilation of the hurricane satellite images shared by NASA on social media.
preview
DACA
What is the program known as DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals)?
The program was established in 2012 by President Barack Obama to protect certain undocumented immigrants from deportation.
In Honduras, they ran for their lives. In the U.S., they're dodging depo...
Immigration
In Honduras, they ran for their lives. In the U.S., they're dodging deportation.
Nilsa Huete is an undocumented Honduran immigrant living in Key West, Florida. In the last five months, five of her family members have been arrested by agents from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Now she’s fighting against the deportation of her daughter and brother.
preview
Ku Klux Klan
"People were just proud that finally a white man (Trump) took back the office," a KKK member tells Univision's Ilia Calderón
Christopher Barker, leader of the 'Loyal White Knights' of the Ku Klux Klan and his wife Amanda Barker discussed their views on President Donald Trump during an exclusive interview for Aquí y Ahora.
preview
Ku Klux Klan
"We're going to burn you," a KKK leaders threatens Univision's Ilia Calderon.
That's what Christopher Barker, leader of the KKK's 'Loyal White Knights,' told Univision's late night news anchor in an interview for Aquí y Ahora. "To me you're a ni**er," he added.
preview
Ilia Calderon
"We killed 6 million Jews, 11 million (undocumented immigrants) is nothing," a KKK leader tells Univision News
Those were the words of Christopher Barker, a leader of the Ku Klux Klan's 'Loyal White Knights' during an interview with Univision's late night news anchor, Ilia Calderon, for the show Aquí y Ahora.
preview
Ku Klux Klan
"I'm not a racist," the answer a KKK leader gave to Ilia Calderon
During an interview with Chris Barker, a leader of Ku Klux Klan's 'Loyal White Knights,' the Univision News anchor sought answers to questions about the group's beliefs on race.
preview
These tunnels look like drug routes but they’re not: they were created by the Border Patrol
Univision got exclusive access to the Border Patrol's only facility in the country where agents train to search for tunnels used to transport drugs and other illicit materials, in Nogales, Arizona.
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Politics
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Although the deportation numbers for Donald Trump's administration have kept pace with the Obama administration, images of operatives and arrests, hate attacks on different minorities, and the President's own pronouncements have triggered alarms in the immigrant community ... and fear. One of Trump's most vocal campaign promises has begun to come true. And we are not talking about the physical wall, but a deeper, taller and more effective one: the wall of fear.
Ney Alvarez
This is how Canada received a Salvadoran family fleeing deportation from...
News in English
This is how Canada received a Salvadoran family fleeing deportation from the US
Jose Castillo's fear since Donald Trump became president turned into terror. The man who lived in the U.S. for more than 15 years fled his home country after gangs threatened to kill him. A few months ago, he stopped driving and sought shelter at a church in New York. From there, he asked the Canadian government for asylum.
EXCLUSIVE: The high school speech by Stephen Miller that offended studen...
Donald Trump
Exclusive video: The high school speech by Stephen Miller that offended students, and got him thrown off stage
The young White House adviser who is one of the president's preferred spokesmen once ran for election at his California high school. His stump speech was found racially offensive by many students as you can see in this video obtained exclusively by Univision. He was escorted off the stage by high school staff.
The evolution of the U.S.-Mexico border
México
The evolution of the U.S.-Mexico border
This is the story of how land along the frontier between the U.S. and Mexico passed through Spanish and Mexican hands before becoming part of the United States. In those days there was no wall.
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
Immigration
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
In the dairy industry in Wisconsin, at the heart of the Rust Belt where Donald Trump won by a landslide, more than half of the workers are immigrants and most of them are undocumented. No American citizen wants to do the hard work they do.
Shows Más
preview 1:33
Mira Quien Baila
Sin problemas, Dayanara bailaría canciones de Marc Anthony
La boricua reconoce el talento de su ex-esposo. Y como ella dice: "Lo que él canta, pega".
preview 4:56
Despierta América
Una fanática hizo sonrojar a Tom Cruise con esta pregunta indiscreta
El galán de Hollywood nos contó cómo se preparó para filmar su nueva película en Colombia y respondió preguntas de sus seguidores hispanos.
preview 1:20
Hoy
Madre salvó a sus hijos metiéndolos a un ropero mientras su casa se derrumbaba
María Guadalupe Parra, habitante del municipio de Jojutla, Morelos, salvó la vida de sus dos hijos metiéndolos en un ropero mientras su casa se derrumbaba.
preview 2:34
Hoy
Conoce las coincidencias y diferencia entre el sismo del 1985 y del 2017
El Dr. Arturo Iglesias, investigador del departamento de sismología del Instituto de Geofísica de la Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México explicó cuáles son las coincidencias y diferencia entre el sismo del 1985 y del 2017 en México.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
puerto rico mapa Las Marias
Puerto Rico
Las Marías (Puerto Rico) después del paso del Huracán María: últimas noticias
Reportan inundaciones y caminos deshabilitados. Una persona murió cuando trataba de abrir paso por una de las vías para accesar al pueblo.
preview 2:24
Edición Digital Dallas
Bombero de Sacramento narra su experiencia ayudando a víctimas tras el terremoto en México
Roberto Padilla platica sus vivencias rescatando a personas atrapadas bajo los escombros de múltiples edificios en la ciudad de México.
Cowboys-Cardinals
Protestas
Trump: Hablé con el dueño de los Cowboys y ¡los jugadores se levantarán por el país!
Luego de afirmar que “hay un gran enojo” hacia el equipo de la NFL, el presidente Donald Trump tuiteó que Jerry Jones es "un ganador", en medio del enfrentamiento entre el mandatario y jugadores de la liga de fútbol americano.
Una imagen del desfile puertorrique&ntilde;o, que se realiza en junio to...
CityLab Vida Urbana
En Nueva York, los boricuas tienen la peor salud entre los latinos
Un nuevo reporte de la Alcaldía analiza en detalle temas que van desde el tabaquismo al embarazo adolescente en cada uno de los grupos que componen la comunidad hispana.
Por: Juan Pablo Garnham
Más Deportes Más
Roma
UEFA Champions League
‘La Loba’ aulló en Azerbaiyán: La Roma venció al Qarabag sin Héctor Moreno
En duelo del Grupo C de la Champions League, el cuadro italiano consiguió sus primeros tres puntos del certamen.
preview 1:11
Liga MX
La escuela del Lavolpismo agoniza tras el despido del ‘Chiquis’ García
Rafael García era el ‘hijo pródigo de Ricardo Lavolpe y sus números no respaldaron su continuidad.
preview 2:57
Liga MX
‘Los Cementeros’ de Cruz Azul, un apodo con más de 90 años de historia
La historia de la Máquina Celeste, como también se le conoce al equipo mexicano, se remonta a 1881, cuando en una localidad de Hidalgo, un empresario inglés alquiló una hacienda para crear su empresa.
Las declaraciones de Donald Trump en contra de quienes protestan por el...
National Football League
Las protestas de los jugadores de la NFL ante el himno de los Estados Unidos
Para muchos de ellos, el símbolo nacional no los incluye así como sienten que sus gobernantes, encabezados por Donald Trump, tampoco los protegen.